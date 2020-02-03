Live Now
Coverage of the Iowa caucuses

NewsChannel 9 speaks with doctor from SUNY Upstate about coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are now 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States ranging from mild to severe.

Dr. Stephen Thomas from SUNY Upstate sat down with NewsChannel 9 to talk about the coronavirus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected