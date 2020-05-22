NewsChannel 9 to stream Nexstar Digital Original with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — Dr. Anthony Fauci will be answering your questions this weekend on a Nexstar Digital Original “Coronavirus House Calls.”

Fauci said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a “worst nightmare” scenario. But, he still remains optimistic about emerging treatments, a possible vaccine and beginning to reopen the country.

“The new normal will likely be for at least a cycle or more through seasons,” said Fauci. “The real determining factor to put this into the history books, will be if we get a safe and highly effective vaccine.”

A coronavirus vaccine is already showing promise in early clinical trials. All 45 people in a trial from drug maker Moderna produced antibodies.

“The levels of antibody are high. Even at a modest dose. That’s not the end game, but it certainly makes us cautiously optimistic,” said Fauci.

But, its distribution is, at best, months away. And for people who are already sick with the virus, Fauci said emerging treatments like Remdesivir are encouraging.

“So, it’s gonna be distributed hopefully as equitably as possible, based on the burden of disease and hospitalizations throughout the country,” said Fauci.

In examining the nation’s response to the virus, Fauci is focused on the future.

“You can always find something that you could’ve done better, because we’re not just perfect. But, we’ve got to do what we can with what we have,” said Fauci.

Fauci said the virus is being controlled in some areas of the country already. But, he said precautions like social distancing and extra hand washing should remain in place for some time.

You can watch the full special “Coronavirus House Calls with Doctor Anthony Fauci” at 4 p.m. on Saturday on LocalSYR.com and the NewsChannel 9 app.