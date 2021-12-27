Nine Oneida County residents die over the holiday weekend as 553 test positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — On the same day that Onondaga County announced seven COVID-19 deaths and over 1,700 new cases over the holiday weekend, Oneida County had nine deaths and 553 new cases.
In a press release, the county says that Sunday, December 26, 2021, was one of the deadliest days during the pandemic with seven deaths. The other two occurred Monday, December 27, 2021.
73 Oneida County residents are in the hospital with 15 of them in the ICU. 13 of those in the ICU are unvaccinated and 60% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Dec. 26.
- 553* new positive cases, 38,446 total. *(includes 12/23-12/26)
- 12/23: 360
- 12/24: 112
- 12/25: 43
- 12/26: 38
- 1,681 active positive cases.
- 9.3% positivity rate.
- 9* new COVID-19-related deaths, 587 total. *(includes 12/23-12/26)
- 12/23: 0
- 12/24: 0
- 12/26: 7
- 12/27: 2
- 3,151 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 73 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 44 unvaccinated/29 vaccinated
- 57 at MVHS.
- 11 at Rome Health.
- 5 out of county.
- 15 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 13 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 7 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 3 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 20-29 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 60% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
- The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 58 years-old.
- The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 74 years-old.
- 80% of current vaccinated COVID patients are 6 months past their completed vaccination series.