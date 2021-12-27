Nine Oneida County residents die over the holiday weekend as 553 test positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — On the same day that Onondaga County announced seven COVID-19 deaths and over 1,700 new cases over the holiday weekend, Oneida County had nine deaths and 553 new cases.

In a press release, the county says that Sunday, December 26, 2021, was one of the deadliest days during the pandemic with seven deaths. The other two occurred Monday, December 27, 2021.

73 Oneida County residents are in the hospital with 15 of them in the ICU. 13 of those in the ICU are unvaccinated and 60% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Dec. 26.