Nine Onondaga County residents died from COVID-19 over the weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced nine more COVID-19 deaths this past weekend.

Were unvaccinated. We had a very hard weekend losing 9 residents. Four males 50s, 60s, and Five Females 60s, and 70s.

Please schedule your booster shot as data has proved them to be effective against Omicron. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 20, 2021

McMahon tweeted that four men in their 50s and 60s, and five women in their 60s and 70s died. The county also had 361 new cases Saturday, 397 new cases Sunday, and an additional 171 Monday.

“We have 133 residents in the hospital with 28 in the ICU. 89% of 28 are unvaccinated, and 54% of the new admissions were unvaccinated,” McMahon tweeted.

Meanwhile, the governor announced Monday that New York set a new record Sunday for highest single-day increase since the pandemic began, with 23,391 confirmed cases.

“You can see the cases per 100,000 people has been rising, four times as many new cases from last week. We had about 6,000 new cases last Sunday to 23,000 this week. So that is a very high spike in cases.”

The governor said other nations that first confirmed the presence of omicron saw a sudden surge in new cases, and then a decrease.

“We are starting to see some encouraging news from other nations affected [by omicron],” Gov. Hochul said. “Those numbers went up quickly and then came back down and that what we expect to see happening here as well.

Cases per 100,000 residents, per region over the past seven days, are as follows:

Capital Region — 62.37

Central New York — 68.33

Finger Lakes — 56.51

Long Island — 112.50

Mid-Hudson — 75.01

Mohawk Valley — 75.30

New York City — 112.35

North Country — 56.33

Southern Tier — 110.42

Western New York — 55.63

Statewide — 93.78

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients by region are as follows:

Capital Region — 258

Central New York — 204

Finger Lakes — 505

Long Island — 603

Mid-Hudson — 399

Mohawk Valley — 140

New York City — 1,150

North Country — 94

Southern Tier — 194

Western New York — 472

Statewide — 4,020

The state’s vaccination progress, according to the governor Monday, is as follows:

32,962,600 total doses administered

136,4022 total doses administered in past 24 hours

94.3% of New Yorkers 18 and older with at least one dose

82.3% of New Yorkers 18 and older fully vaccinated

74.4% of New Yorkers 12 to 17 with at least one dose

65.5% of New Yorkers 12 to 17 fully vaccinated

25.4% of New Yorkers 5-11 with at least one dose

14.8% of New Yorkers 5-11 fully vaccinated

Each region’s amount of booster shots to date, according to the governor’s office, are as follows: