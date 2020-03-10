No coronavirus cases being tested in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department says no one has been under investigation, tested, or confirmed with coronavirus so far. Most of their meetings are focused on planning, outreach and education, should the disease spread to Madison County.
“Our strategy is active surveillance, obviously, it gives us an opportunity because we don’t have it here to continue to refine and fine-tune our plans and making sure we’re meeting with our community partners to understand what our roles and responsibilities are going to be,” said Eric Faisst, Madison County Director of Public Health.
And most importantly, if you feel sick and worry it might be coronavirus, call your doctor. If it’s an emergency, call 911.
