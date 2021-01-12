No-cost COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday for Cayuga Co. residents

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department in partnership with Auburn Community Hospital has established another COVID-19 testing clinic at no-cost to residents who are not experiencing symptoms of the disease.

If you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, stay home and contact your primary healthcare provider for further guidance on testing. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

The drive-thru clinic will be held on Wednesday, January 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Auburn Community Hospital. Participants are asked to enter the Helipad entrance on Lansing Street.

An appointment is necessary. To schedule an appointment visit CayugaCounty.us/Health. Click the COVID-19 Testing Sites button. When making the appointment you’ll need to provide the following information:

  • Legal name (not a nickname)
  • Home address
  • Phone number
  • Email address, in order to receive results
  • Insurance Information

If the insurance policy is under another person’s name, you’ll need to provide his or her legal name and date of birth. If you do not have insurance, write “No Insurance” in each required field.

