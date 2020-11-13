No-cost COVID-19 testing for Cayuga Co. residents this weekend

Posted: / Updated:

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is teaming up with Auburn Community Hospital to provide residents with two opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 at no cost to them.

The first drive-thru clinic, happening on Sunday, November 15, is for individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cayuga-Onondaga Boces Campus located at 1879 W. Genesee Street in Auburn. Appointments are necessary.

The second clinic will be held for individuals who are not experiencing symptoms, also known as asymptomatic. This clinic will be held on Wednesday, November 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Auburn Community Hospital. Participants are asked to enter through the Helipad entrance on Lansing Street. An appointment is also necessary for this clinic.

To make an appointment, visit CayugaCounty.us/Health. You’ll need to provide your legal name, home address, insurance information, and a phone number where you can be reached. If you do not have insurance information, write “No Insurance” in each required field in the form.

