No vaccine doses allocated to Tompkins County for this week, more doses expected next week

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Tompkins County, New York State did not allocate doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week of Jan. 18.

A limited number of doses are being delivered to local pharmacies and booking processes are done directly through the pharmacies.

A reduced supply of the vaccine was delivered to the state from the federal government and the state has redirected a significant number of doses to the state-run mass vaccination sites.

Those sites that are near Tompkins County include the ones near Binghamton and Syracuse.

The Tompkins County Health Department expects more doses the week of Jan. 25. The health department is continuing to work with the state to plan future allocations.

The limited availability does not affect those who have already registered for their second dose of the vaccine.

We are encouraging the public to continue to be patient. We recognize the stress and anxiety that this places on the public — this pandemic is tough for all of us, please continue to be compassionate with one another and keep one another safe and healthy. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa

Do not call the health department or local agencies for help registering for appointments. There are no available appointments at this time.

If you have questions about the vaccine, call 211 or 877-211-8667.