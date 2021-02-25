‘No veteran will be left behind:’ Despite vaccine stress elsewhere, Syracuse VA is ‘well-oiled machine’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Booking coronavirus vaccine appointments on crashing websites has been stressful and upsetting to many Central New Yorkers, but local veterans wouldn’t know it by the “well-oiled machine” at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Syracuse.

The CDC and VA have partnered to get a stable supply of coronavirus vaccines to regional VA medical centers, including Syracuse’s, which serves a 14-county, 300-mile radius between Rochester and Albany.

Between the drive-thru clinic in the VA parking garage and smaller clinics in Rome, Watertown, and Binghamton, the VA has given more than 11,000 doses to its patients.

Instead of veterans competing with website availability, staff at the VA is calling people on its database to schedule appointments for them.

The vaccines are open to veterans, 65 years and older or with underlying health conditions, enrolled in VA system. Appointments can be made over the phone at 315-425-4488 seven days a week between the hours of 8am to 4pm.

Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at the VA can visit VA’s

Eligibility web page to learn more.