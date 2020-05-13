Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

North Country region cleared for Phase 1 of reopening

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

(WSYR-TV) — One region that will be allowed to partially reopen on Friday is the North Country.

This allows seven counties to start Phase One of the reopening. These counties include Jefferson, Lewis and Saint Lawrence.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held his daily briefing on Wednesday at the Jefferson Community College in Watertown. Earlier in the week, the North Country was lacking in the testing metric to reopen. Those numbers have improved enough to change that.

We do everything on the facts and the netrics and the data and to be able to ensure a region has the appropriate testing capacity to gauge what is going on is critically important… Now, the North Country has met the criteria and moving forward we are confident they have the testing capacity to reopen.

Melissa DeRosa — Secretary to the governor

The governor also mentioned that 12 more counties can begin elective surgeries. Those counties included Cayuga and Cortland.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected