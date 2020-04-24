Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

November Project tackles group fitness during social distancing

Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the current age of social distancing, keeping fit and healthy is more difficult than ever. But one organization with a chapter in Syracuse is using their community to motivate and mobilize people to get up and get out, while staying safe from COVID-19.

Founder and Co-Leader of the November Project Syracuse Chapter, Amanda Hughes, talked with NewsChannel 9 about some of the specific missions and challenges the organization has not just for members, but for anyone.

