Number of people in self-quarantine in Onondaga County decreases

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County says that the number of people who were quarantined has decreased.

On Wednesday during a press conference, health officials from the county said that 12 people were in self-quarantine after traveling abroad. On Thursday, officials said three of those are out of quarantine protocol because they are showing no symptoms of coronavirus.

