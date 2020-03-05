Number of people in self-quarantine in Onondaga County decreases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Onondaga County_1520368237301.jpg.jpg

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County says that the number of people who were quarantined has decreased.

On Wednesday during a press conference, health officials from the county said that 12 people were in self-quarantine after traveling abroad. On Thursday, officials said three of those are out of quarantine protocol because they are showing no symptoms of coronavirus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected