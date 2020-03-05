Number of people in self-quarantine in Onondaga County decreases

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County says that the number of people who were quarantined has decreased.
On Wednesday during a press conference, health officials from the county said that 12 people were in self-quarantine after traveling abroad. On Thursday, officials said three of those are out of quarantine protocol because they are showing no symptoms of coronavirus.
