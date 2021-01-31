Number of positive coronavirus cases down for 23rd day in a row in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the new positive coronavirus totals in New York are on a decline. He said that for the 23rd day in a row, the positive percentage of new cases had declined. The state now has a positivity rate of 4.4% overall.

Overall by region, here is the rolling seven day average:

Long Island: 6.3%

Mid Hudson: 6.1%

North Country: 5.8%

New York City: 5.2%

Western New York: 5.1%

Capital Region: 5%

Mohawk Valley: 4.6%

Finger Lakes: 3.9%

Central New York: 3.1%

Southern Tier: 2.1%

Unfortunately, 138 New Yorkers passed away on Saturday from COVID-19.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 7,976.



Of the 243,066 tests reported yesterday, 10,793 were positive (4.44% of total).



Sadly, there were 138 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/XgpzOqEWSg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 31, 2021

Cuomo said in a call to the media on Sunday that the state was working on a public service announcement that would focus on the vaccine, and it would be targeted at Black New Yorkers who, overall, distrust the vaccine.

This week, the Association for a Better New York conducted a poll where it found that two out of five New Yorkers were hesitant to take the coronavirus vaccine.