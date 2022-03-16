SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – March 16, 2022 marks two years since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Onondaga County.

Healthcare heroes on the front lines have battled each wave of the Coronavirus with courage. Doctors and nurses have been kept away from their own loved ones, doing everything possible to keep the community safe.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with nurses at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital to reflect on the past two years.

Cindy Merchant has been working as a registered nurse for 34 years, but never has she experienced a health crisis with the same amount of suffering, endless burnout and uncertainty like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some days, it’s hard to stay positive, but you just try to do that one extra step that you did for a patient that made them smile, made them feel better, and to remember that we’re a team doing this together. It’s not just one person.” Cindy Merchant, RN, St. Joseph’s Health Hospital

Michelle Trait, one of the nurse managers at St. Joseph’s Hospital, sums up the last two years in one word: rollercoaster.

“That’s the perfect way to describe it,” Trait said. “We definitely have had surges where we’ve had to have more beds available, more staff available, but then we’ve had times where that COVID number decreased and then we would help other units and staff other areas.”

Trait said her family’s strong foundation is what has helped her remain grounded while working on the front lines.

My daughter actually works at the hospital too, so she’s right in the thick of it with me and can really understand the stressors that we’re going through. Michelle Trait, Nurse Manager, St. Joseph’s Health Hospital

At the peak of the pandemic, St. Joseph’s Hospital had 4 designated COVID-19 units to treat patients. Currently, the hospital only needs 1 COVID floor, which offers a glimmer of hope for the staff.

Giving patients the best physical care is priority number one, but Igor Sukhorukob, says offering the emotional support to patients and their families has been equally as important.

“It’s very difficult because you want to be there for your patient, but at the same time, you can only do so much. At some time, it gets to a point where all we can do is just sit with a patient and like try to give them encouragement.” Igor Sukhorukob, RN, St. Joseph’s Health Hospital

Looking at the current COVID-19 data in Central New York and having the vaccine at our disposal, these three St. Joseph’s Health nurses are optimistic.

“The numbers seem to have been going down. The patients who are coming in aren’t as sick as they used to be two years ago. They’re requiring less oxygen than they have in the past, and they seem to be recovering a little bit better,” Merchant said.

“It feels different this time. I’m feeling pretty hopeful right now. I think that enough people have either been ill or have been vaccinated and boosted that we’re not seeing admissions come in daily like we were. Very hopeful that this is a turning point for us.“ Michelle Trait, Nurse Manager, St. Joseph’s Health Hospital

The three nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital are encouraging everyone to get back on track with your health. If you’ve been delaying appointments, be sure to schedule them.

“I would say that the medical environment at this point is very safe,” Sukhorukob said. “We are very well protected against COVID and we make sure we protect our patients as well. We would like to urge people to go back and start seeing their doctors.”