Closings
There are currently 35 active closings. Click for more details.

Nurses call out unsafe guideline changes

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — They’re at the front lines of battling any illness and now, nurses and doctors say their safety, and, in turn, the safety of patients, are at higher risk in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying nothing compares to how hard coronavirus is hitting the world or how unprepared we were for it.

A New York State Nurses Association Conference met, calling out government agencies and hospital administrators for unsafe and unethical working conditions. 

This follows a recent change in the CDC guidelines on protecting healthcare workers, which now only requires a surgical mask, along with eye protection, glove, and gown to treat contagious patients.

“What we can do today, we would have been disciplined at work for last week,” said Elizabeth Cahill, a nurse at Albany Medical Center. “We are hardened, seasoned people that are willing to get into the trenches and be the first line people, but we are starting to feel unappreciated and uncared for and just not important.”

One of the biggest issues is the lack of N95 masks and the prolonged use of those that are left. Nurses are now saying they are worried these guideline changes were made with supply in mind, rather than their safety.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected