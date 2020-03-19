Nurses call out unsafe guideline changes

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — They’re at the front lines of battling any illness and now, nurses and doctors say their safety, and, in turn, the safety of patients, are at higher risk in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying nothing compares to how hard coronavirus is hitting the world or how unprepared we were for it.

A New York State Nurses Association Conference met, calling out government agencies and hospital administrators for unsafe and unethical working conditions.

This follows a recent change in the CDC guidelines on protecting healthcare workers, which now only requires a surgical mask, along with eye protection, glove, and gown to treat contagious patients.

“What we can do today, we would have been disciplined at work for last week,” said Elizabeth Cahill, a nurse at Albany Medical Center. “We are hardened, seasoned people that are willing to get into the trenches and be the first line people, but we are starting to feel unappreciated and uncared for and just not important.”

One of the biggest issues is the lack of N95 masks and the prolonged use of those that are left. Nurses are now saying they are worried these guideline changes were made with supply in mind, rather than their safety.

