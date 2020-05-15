Nursing homes concerned about testing mandate

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As the New York on PAUSE order expires on Friday in Central New York, the clock is winding down on another order by the governor, which says nursing homes need to develop a plan on how to test staff twice a week and report the results to the state. But testing shortages and the quick turn around have facilities and lawmakers worried it isn’t possible.

The biggest concern is how the tests are paid for. Each test can cost more than $100 each, and there is a $2,000 fine for each day a nursing home does not comply with the new order. If the home consistently does not comply with the order, they could ultimately lose their certificate.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are asking for a review, but Cuomo says it needs to be done.

“He’s going to have to make some decisions on how he can help them accomplish what is impossible to accomplish for many of our nursing homes,” said Senator Jim Tedisco.

“Testing twice a week, I know we can do and I will help get the tests if they can’t get them,” Cuomo said.

A spokesperson for the department addressed lab concerns saying, in part, if a county or nursing home is unable to secure testing capacity on their own, the department will connect them to a partnered lab to run the tests.