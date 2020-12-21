Nursing homes preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 vaccination plan is now well underway in New York State, and Monday, vaccinations are set to begin for nursing home residents. This is the second leg in the first round of vaccines statewide.

In Onondaga County, more than 1,000 high-risk health professionals have already been vaccinated.

Loretto is one of those nursing homes getting doses, though their process starts on Wednesday, with a vaccine clinic on December 23 for both staff and residents.

For several days, they’ve been collecting consent forms. As of last week, Loretto said more than 70% of residents already consented. They were expecting about 90% by Monday. That number is lower for staff, though.

Loretto says even though this is a light at the end of the tunnel, they have a lot of work to do in a small amount of time. They didn’t expect a vaccine before Christmas.

“I think that’s the toughest part, honestly. trying to make sure people feel educated enough this quickly because it’s coming so fast and furious and there are different vaccines coming. Trying to understand what the makeup is of this vaccine, what the side effects are,” said Julie Sheedy, Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer at Loretto.