NY Girl Scout troops transition cookie program as cookie booths close amid coronavirus pandemic

(WWTI) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Girls Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) have temporarily postponed or canceled all council, troop, or Service Unit led programs and events in Watertown and other surrounding areas.

All remaining cookie booths have been closed across 26 counties that were scheduled as of March 13. The 2020 cookie program, which was supposed to run until the end of March, has been moved online through May 31.

“There is nothing we take more seriously than the safety and well-being of our girls, volunteers, staff, families and the greater community. This is a challenging moment for Girl Scouts and everyone, everywhere. We will continue to monitor the situation and to do what Girl Scouts do best—help and lead,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said in a statement.

Local Girl Scout troops are sending boxes of cookies that have been purchased for donation to help support local first responders, soldiers quarantining on Fort Drum, the Samaritan Medical Center ICU, and the Samaritan Keep Home.

There is a general digital link set up for the public to order cookies for shipment or to donate their purchases to local first responders, the Red Cross or the local GSNYPENN Sweet Support partner, Meals on Wheels.

“Maybe a couple of Girl Scout Cookies can bring a smile to someone’s face during these crazy times,” Stacie Johnson, a Troop Leader for Troop 50256, told ABC50.

Cookies are still available for purchase by friends and families through each girl’s personal website until the end of May. Each box purchased goes to support GSNYPENN troop community service projects, travel and summer camps.