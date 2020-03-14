Closings
There are currently 21 active closings. Click for more details.

NY issues new occupancy restrictions due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, New York State has put density reduction measures into place.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order, there can be no large gatherings or events where more than 500 people are anticipated to attend for at least 30 days.

“From zero to 500, we’re reducing the occupancy by 50 percent,” he said. “So 50 percent of your seated capacity is the new capacity for a facility. The order includes restaurants and bars.

The Governor’s secretary said businesses that don’t comply can receive fines or get shut down. Enforcement will take place on a local level.

“These rules don’t apply to schools, hospitals, nursing homes, mass transit facilities; however, extra precautions for nursing homes are being taken in regards to visitors,” Cuomo said. “This means no visitors in a nursing home, which sounds very difficult, but look, you don’t need, if you care about someone in a nursing home, the last thing you want is to endanger them. We’ll leave it up to the facilities if there are exigent circumstances.”

The Governor said they are also discussing what to do about casinos.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected