NY to close bars, eateries to fight virus

Coronavirus
NEW YORK (AP) – Bars, restaurants and movie theaters are being shuttered at 8 p.m. Monday throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut because of the coronavirus, the states’ governors said.

The governors said essential businesses like supermarkets and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m., though all non-essential businesses must close. Restaurants will be able to offer take-out and delivery. 

The steps mark the latest escalation of efforts to keep people apart in the New York metropolitan area, and an attempt to coordinate a response.

“We’ve got to work through this together. The feds have been asleep at the switch,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont told reporters on a conference call.
 

