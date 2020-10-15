NY State Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul talks COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with New York State Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul on Thursday about COVID-19 in the state.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Local college grads take their company ‘SparkCharge’ to ABC’s Shark Tank Friday
- Wide-ranging Twitter outage reported Thursday
- McConnell to bring GOP COVID-19 relief bill back to the table later this month
- Amazon delivery station in East Syracuse to create 50 jobs
- Huntington Family Center expanding the after school youth program
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App