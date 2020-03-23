NY State Police: There is no travel ban

ONEIDA, NY (WSYR-TV) The New York State Police want to make sure something is clear.
There is no travel ban in New York.
Troopers report numerous inquiries to their offices about this, but reiterate there is no travel ban at this time in New York.
The department does urge people to stay home and travel only if necessary, and to make sure to practice social distancing.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Dr. Thomas talks about handling coronavirus in Central New York
- Gun sales surge as coronavirus concerns grow
- Lawmakers push Trump to use Defense Production Act to compel manufacturers to produce masks, ventilators
- Amazon’s Audible offering free audiobooks for children
- WATCH: Snow and rain slowly tapering off tonight
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App