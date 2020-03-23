Live Now
White House briefing on COVID-19
NY State Police: There is no travel ban

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA, NY (WSYR-TV) The New York State Police want to make sure something is clear.

There is no travel ban in New York.

Troopers report numerous inquiries to their offices about this, but reiterate there is no travel ban at this time in New York.

The department does urge people to stay home and travel only if necessary, and to make sure to practice social distancing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

