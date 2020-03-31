NY State setting up alternative facilities to treat patients during COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — As Downstate hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, New York State is working to set up other facilities to treat patients.
The U.S. Tennis Association said the home of the U.S. Open will be one of those sites.
According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, the plan is to build a 350-bed facility at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.
As of Tuesday morning, the complex was not likely to include COVID-19 patients.
The U.S. Open is still set to begin in late August.
