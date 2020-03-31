NY State setting up alternative facilities to treat patients during COVID-19 pandemic

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. It’s expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(WSYR-TV) — As Downstate hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, New York State is working to set up other facilities to treat patients.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the home of the U.S. Open will be one of those sites.

According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, the plan is to build a 350-bed facility at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

As of Tuesday morning, the complex was not likely to include COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. Open is still set to begin in late August.