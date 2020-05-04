NY unemployment update: ‘Pending’ status issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York officials believe they’ve found the reason some 90,000 people have struggled to collect unemployment benefits.

At Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 news conference, which was held on Monday at a Wegmans facility in Rochester, an administration official said an analysis of claims found some people failed to certify each week for their benefits.

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor, said that in addition to applying for benefits, whether traditional unemployment insurance, or the federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, claimants much certify each week their job status, either online or by phone.

DeRosa says over the weekend, the NYS Department of Labor sent out 90,000 emails to applicants with instructions to certify each week to collect their benefits.

DeRosa says that can be done either though your online account or calling 888-581-5812 for traditional unemployment insurance, or 833-324-0366 for those receiving PUA.

The state labor department has come under fire for its response to a flood of jobless claims that began in mid-March as businesses began shutting down to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Its website and phone system repeatedly crashed under the flood of applicants.

Even after the state received assistance from Google to expand and simplify its online system, it struggled to cope with the flood of people eligible under regular unemployment insurance and the federal government’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which made the self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers eligible for assistance.

