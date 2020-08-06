NYC checkpoint plan announced, unions question school plans

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Travelers coming to New York City from 35 states and territories on the state’s COVID-19 quarantine list may soon be met at bridges and train stations and told to fill out travel forms.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the plan for checkpoints Wednesday. He said the city plans to set up checkpoints at Penn Station and other entry points to the city to tell travelers from places with a high rate of coronavirus infections that they must quarantine for 14 days.

The checkpoints will be set up at different spots each day, starting with Penn Station on Thursday.

