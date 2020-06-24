NYC Marathon falls victim to COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York City Marathon scheduled for November 1 has been cancelled.

More than 50,000 runners from around the world take part in the event which covers all five boroughs of the city.

Organizers cancelled the race Wednesday due to health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers and millions of spectators who line the 26.2-mile route.

The New York Road Runners which organizes the race and dozens of other running events in New York City said it reached the decision to cancel in consultation with the mayor’s office.

“Cancelling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners. “Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year.”

The race sees runners almost shoulder to shoulder starting in Staten Island run across the Verrazano Narrows Bridge, into Brooklyn, Queens, across into Manhattan, up into the Bronx with the finishing miles down Fifth Avenue and ending in Central Park.

Organizers say they will be in touch directly with registered runners about options for a refund or complimentary registration into upcoming NYC Marathons.

This year’s race was set to be the 50th anniversary of the event.

