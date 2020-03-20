Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

NYRA suspends live racing at Aqueduct, Belmont backstretch worker tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

OZONE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced Thursday that live racing will be suspended at Aqueduct Racetrack until further notice.

According to NYRA, a backstretch worker who lives and works at Belmont Park tested positive Thursday morning for the coronavirus. The worker has been quarantined since developing symptoms on the morning of Friday, March 13. His roommate was also quarantined at that time.

NYRA’s Preparedness and Response Plan Committee has established clear protocols and processes following the most up-to-date health guidance established by the New York State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

NYRA has contracted with multiple outside cleaning vendors following best practices established by the New York State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected