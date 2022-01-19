NYS adds 80 more #VaxForKids sites

(WSYR-TV) — In an effort to get kids aged 5 and up vaccinated, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 80 more #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites around the state, including two in Central New York and two more in the Mohawk Valley.
“Getting our children vaccinated is the best way to keep them healthy and out of the hospital. Our #VaxforKids campaign builds on our ongoing efforts to bring the safe, free, and available vaccine directly to New York families, and make sure parents and guardians have all of the trustworthy and doctor-endorsed informational resources they need. Over 1.5 million kids are already vaccinated in New York State, and I encourage parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated and boosted when they’re eligible as soon as possible.”Governor Kathy Hochul
Last week, the State launched the #VaxforKids campaign to increase vaccination rates among New York children and to further the Governor’s commitment to making the health and well-being of children, families and school communities a top priority.
As of Jan. 18, 2022, 34.3% of children 5 – 11 and 74.3% of adolescents 12 – 17 have received at least one dose and 23.9% of children 5 – 11 and 66.1% of adolescents 12 – 17 have completed their initial vaccine series.
The full list of #VaxforKids sites is available here.
Below are the new sites available to New Yorkers across the state:
- NORTH COUNTRY
- HUDSON VALLEY
- Sullivan County Public Health Services
- 50 Community Lane
- Liberty, NY 12754
- Open: Wednesday, January 19; 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Register here or call 845-292-5910
- Event Partner: Sullivan County
- Ages 12+
- SOUTHERN TIER
- Homer Brink Elementary School
- 3618 Briar Lane #2404
- Endicott, NY 13760
- Open: Wednesday, January 19; 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- (For members of the Homer Brink Elementary School.)
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- Event Partner: Broome County
- First doses for Ages 5-11; Booster doses for Ages 12+ Booster
- WESTERN NEW YORK
- Niagara Community College Learning Commons
- 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd.
- Sanborn, NY 14132
- Open: Wednesday, January 19; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, and Moderna
- To Register: 5-11 first dose here, second dose here; 12+ booster here; Janssen/J&J 18+ here
- Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health
Ages 5+
- MOHAWK VALLEY
- Family Counseling Center, Inc.
- 11 Broadway Street
- Gloversville, NY 12078
- Open: Wednesday, January 19; 11:00am – 7:00pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- Event Partner: Family Counseling Center
- Ages 5+
- CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Marathon Civic Center
- 16 Brink Street
- Marathon, NY 13803
Open: Wednesday, January 19; 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
- Event Partner: Cortland County and the Village of Marathon
- Ages 5+
- CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Marathon Civic Center
- 16 Brink Street
- Marathon, NY 13803
Open: Thursday, January 20; 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
- Event Partner: Cortland County and the Village of Marathon
- Ages 5+
- MOHAWK VALLEY
- Fulton County Department of Health
- 127 East State Street
- Gloversville, NY 12078
- Open: Thursday, January 20; 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/6z7p0e2q/?e_id=3431
- Event Partner: Fulton County
- Ages 5+
- NORTH COUNTRY
- Clinton Community College
- 158 Clinton Point Drive
- Plattsburgh, NY 12901
- Open: Thursday, January 20; 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: http://www.clintonhealth.org/covid19vaccine/
- Event Partner: Clinton County
- Ages 5+
- SOUTHERN TIER
- St. James Elementary School
- 143 Main St
- Johnson City, NY 13790
- Open: Thursday, January 20; 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
- (*For members of the St. James Elementary School only)
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- Event Partner: Broome County
- First doses for Ages 5-11; Booster doses for Ages 12+ Booster
