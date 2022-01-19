NYS adds 80 more #VaxForKids sites

Leah Lefkove, 9, shows off her vaccination sticker just before being the first child to be vaccinated at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga., on the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were available for children from 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

(WSYR-TV) — In an effort to get kids aged 5 and up vaccinated, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 80 more #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites around the state, including two in Central New York and two more in the Mohawk Valley.

“Getting our children vaccinated is the best way to keep them healthy and out of the hospital. Our #VaxforKids campaign builds on our ongoing efforts to bring the safe, free, and available vaccine directly to New York families, and make sure parents and guardians have all of the trustworthy and doctor-endorsed informational resources they need. Over 1.5 million kids are already vaccinated in New York State, and I encourage parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated and boosted when they’re eligible as soon as possible.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Last week, the State launched the #VaxforKids campaign to increase vaccination rates among New York children and to further the Governor’s commitment to making the health and well-being of children, families and school communities a top priority.

As of Jan. 18, 2022, 34.3% of children 5 – 11 and 74.3% of adolescents 12 – 17 have received at least one dose and 23.9% of children 5 – 11 and 66.1% of adolescents 12 – 17 have completed their initial vaccine series.

The full list of #VaxforKids sites is available here.

Below are the new sites available to New Yorkers across the state: