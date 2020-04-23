Live Now
NYS AG & DOH to investigate nursing homes for COVID-19 violations

Coronavirus

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Attorney General (AG) and the Department of Health (DOH) will be investigating nursing homes to make sure they’re following COVID-19 protocols and policies.

“Nursing homes, they’re our top priority. They have been from day one,” said Governor Cuomo.

According the the Governor, the AG’s office and the DOH will investigate nursing homes that don’t follow the law. Nursing homes will need to “immediately report to DOH” their actions to comply with the laws. Nursing homes that have not complied will be inspected by DOH. And, if they don’t comply with DOH and CDC directives they could face fines of $10,000 “per violation” or even lose their license to operate.

“This is a very intense situation for nursing homes. We get it. But they still have to perform their job and do their job by the rules and regulations,” said the Governor.

Wednesday there were 35 COVID related deaths in nursing homes reported to the state.

