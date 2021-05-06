NYS announces lowest single-day COVID-19 positivity rate since October 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.27 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since October 22.

Statewide seven-day average drops to 1.62 percent—Lowest since Nov. 3

All NYS regions drop below 3 percent for seven-day average — The first time since Nov. 5

The first time since Nov. 5 Hospitalizations drop to 2,335 — Lowest since Nov. 18; Decreased by 599 patients during the past week

Lowest since Nov. 18; Decreased by 599 patients during the past week ICU patients decrease to 605 — Lowest since Nov. 24

Lowest since Nov. 24 Intubations drop to 371 — Lowest since Nov. 30

Lowest since Nov. 30 23 COVID-19 deaths in NYS on Wednesday, May 5

Governor Cuomo says the state is progressing forward, allowing for businesses to reopen.

“As we make progress defeating the COVID beast and the numbers continue to come down, we are incrementally reopening our economy based on the science and the data,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is all good news, but we aren’t through this pandemic yet and it’s essential that New Yorkers continue practicing safe behaviors like washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing to slow the spread. We will get past COVID, but only if we do it together, so we need every single New Yorker to do their part and get vaccinated so we can begin to recover, reimagine and rebuild.”

Thursday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 203,644

– 203,644 Total Positive – 2,585

– 2,585 Percent Positive – 1.27%

– 1.27% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.62%

– 1.62% Patient Hospitalization – 2,335 (-123)

– 2,335 (-123) 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 2,572

– 2,572 Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -599

– -599 Patients Newly Admitted – 287

– 287 Number ICU – 605 (-5)

– 605 (-5) Number ICU with Intubation – 371 (-8)

– 371 (-8) Total Discharges – 177,356 (+344)

– 177,356 (+344) Deaths – 23

– 23 Total Deaths – 42,185

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 87 0.01% 28% Central New York 65 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 220 0.02% 39% Long Island 308 0.01% 36% Mid-Hudson 223 0.01% 46% Mohawk Valley 33 0.01% 39% New York City 1057 0.01% 34% North Country 17 0.00% 57% Southern Tier 73 0.01% 51% Western New York 252 0.02% 33% Statewide 2335 0.01% 37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 236 202 14% Central New York 233 178 24% Finger Lakes 397 228 43% Long Island 852 601 29% Mid-Hudson 667 397 40% Mohawk Valley 94 70 26% New York City 2,533 1901 25% North Country 57 30 47% Southern Tier 115 74 36% Western New York 545 348 36% Statewide 5,729 4029 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.47% 1.49% 1.34% Central New York 1.58% 1.51% 1.38% Finger Lakes 2.92% 2.84% 2.74% Long Island 1.74% 1.67% 1.57% Mid-Hudson 1.77% 1.71% 1.67% Mohawk Valley 1.38% 1.44% 1.36% New York City 1.65% 1.61% 1.55% North Country 2.00% 2.09% 1.92% Southern Tier 0.74% 0.75% 0.68% Western New York 3.23% 3.12% 2.82% Statewide 1.76% 1.71% 1.62%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 1.66% 1.67% 1.57% Brooklyn 1.98% 1.98% 1.90% Manhattan 0.98% 0.93% 0.90% Queens 1.76% 1.68% 1.64% Staten Island 2.00% 1.91% 1.86%

Of the 2,048,489 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,246 20 Allegany 3,343 7 Broome 18,105 24 Cattaraugus 5,460 16 Cayuga 6,098 5 Chautauqua 8,695 13 Chemung 7,423 7 Chenango 3,342 11 Clinton 4,744 13 Columbia 3,933 9 Cortland 3,673 10 Delaware 2,287 8 Dutchess 28,892 42 Erie 87,153 136 Essex 1,552 1 Franklin 2,499 2 Fulton 4,246 7 Genesee 5,268 8 Greene 3,287 8 Hamilton 304 0 Herkimer 5,041 12 Jefferson 5,746 18 Lewis 2,590 10 Livingston 4,245 12 Madison 4,411 7 Monroe 64,987 257 Montgomery 4,130 12 Nassau 181,253 145 Niagara 19,347 41 NYC 920,091 1,042 Oneida 21,998 28 Onondaga 37,518 61 Ontario 7,212 20 Orange 47,491 54 Orleans 2,989 13 Oswego 7,304 21 Otsego 3,347 7 Putnam 10,471 10 Rensselaer 10,977 13 Rockland 46,483 37 Saratoga 14,903 16 Schenectady 12,815 15 Schoharie 1,625 2 Schuyler 1,026 3 Seneca 1,959 3 St. Lawrence 6,405 11 Steuben 6,626 27 Suffolk 198,183 160 Sullivan 6,456 18 Tioga 3,614 5 Tompkins 4,184 6 Ulster 13,620 24 Warren 3,513 6 Washington 3,016 5 Wayne 5,531 18 Westchester 128,236 83 Wyoming 3,442 12 Yates 1,154 4

Yesterday, 23 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State—the lowest single-day death toll since November 10, 2020—bringing the total to 42,185. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: