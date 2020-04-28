NYS Blues Festival falls victim to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Organizers of the New York State Blues Festival announced Tuesday that the annual three-day event at Clinton Square in Syracuse has been postponed until June 24-26, 2021.

In a news release, organizers said that as the dates got closer, they were faced with the reality of the situation and decided that skipping this year’s event was the best course of action.

“We also understand the toll all of this is taking on our local economy, so we ask that you remember the businesses that have been supportive of the New York State Blues Festival and help however you can,” the Blues Festival said in a news release. “We are extremely grateful to ProAct, who has already committed to full sponsorship of our VIP area for 2021. In addition, we extend our sincere gratitude to County Executive Ryan McMahon, Syracuse City Mayor Ben Walsh, and Syracuse Department of Parks & Recreation for their continued support.”

