NYS Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 positive rate continues to be a problem Downstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 via a conference call on Friday.
According to the governor, the state reported results from over 139,000 tests Thursday. Statewide, the positive rate from those tests was 1.1%. However, Governor Cuomo said that number is “skewed” because of oversampling in New York’s hot spots.
In the “red zones”, which are primarily Downstate, the positive rate is 6.6%. The governor also said it is too early to tell if the hot spots’ positive rates are leveling off, declining or increasing as of Friday.
Without the data from the hot spots, Governor Cuomo said the state’s COVID-19 positive rate is .9%.
Tragically, six more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Thursday.
Hospitalizations also continued to rise, with 779 New Yorkers now in the hospital battling COVID-19.
Thursday’s COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions:
- Capital Region – 0.7%
- Central New York – 0.9%
- Finger Lakes – 0.8%
- Long Island – 1.0%
- Mid-Hudson – 2.1%
- Mohawk Valley – 0.5%
- North Country – 0.3%
- Southern Tier – 1.0%
- Western New York – 1.3%
- New York City – 1.2%
Governor Cuomo reminded New Yorkers to stay diligent as the fight against COVID-19 is not over. He was also proud to report that New York State continues to do more testing per day than many states do per week, and that is dramatically helping the state locate and control the spread of the virus.
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
