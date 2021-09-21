NYS Coronavirus Update: Sept. 21

NEW YORK (WETM) – The governor’s office Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The way out of this pandemic is to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible, and New York continues to take steps to put more shots in arms,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re launching new mask requirements and pop-up sites to help children and their families stay healthy, especially in under vaccinated communities. Getting your shot is safe, free and effective, and it’s the best tool we have to defeat this pandemic for good, so don’t delay and get your shot immediately.”
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 143,765
  • Total Positive – 5,242
  • Percent Positive – 3.65%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.98%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,402 (+69)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 266
  • Patients in ICU – 547 (-10)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 325 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 198,353 (+188)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 41
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,238

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,309

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,745,580
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 39,453
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 358,037
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 67.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, September 18, 2021Sunday, September 19, 2021Monday, September 20, 2021
Capital Region3.99%3.91%4.01%
Central New York4.84%4.73%4.99%
Finger Lakes4.95%4.87%4.84%
Long Island3.85%3.84%3.80%
Mid-Hudson3.07%3.07%3.09%
Mohawk Valley4.27%4.61%5.08%
New York City2.00%1.97%1.95%
North Country5.93%5.83%5.91%
Southern Tier3.41%3.42%3.45%
Western New York4.89%4.71%4.85%
Statewide2.99%2.95%2.98%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, September 18, 2021Sunday, September 19, 2021Monday, September 20, 2021
Bronx1.94%1.88%1.88%
Kings2.18%2.16%2.12%
New York1.55%1.52%1.52%
Queens2.16%2.11%2.08%
Richmond2.59%2.53%2.49%

Yesterday, 5,242 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,363,842. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany28,36586
Allegany4,00014
Broome21,66458
Cattaraugus6,71028
Cayuga7,90761
Chautauqua10,90994
Chemung9,02130
Chenango4,16812
Clinton5,65540
Columbia4,63219
Cortland4,81117
Delaware3,05613
Dutchess33,71683
Erie98,871243
Essex1,9342
Franklin3,51237
Fulton5,29851
Genesee6,04517
Greene3,93814
Hamilton4070
Herkimer5,98917
Jefferson7,44252
Lewis3,17713
Livingston5,16311
Madison5,38630
Monroe77,896193
Montgomery5,07644
Nassau206,372401
Niagara22,09463
NYC1,053,2681,631
Oneida25,714125
Onondaga45,732211
Ontario8,50721
Orange54,42297
Orleans3,6118
Oswego9,58847
Otsego4,16217
Putnam11,80829
Rensselaer13,27667
Rockland50,818102
Saratoga18,38846
Schenectady15,25152
Schoharie2,0727
Schuyler1,2775
Seneca2,46710
St. Lawrence8,86433
Steuben8,34233
Suffolk227,181607
Sullivan7,78714
Tioga4,3859
Tompkins5,92625
Ulster16,31036
Warren4,68427
Washington3,92641
Wayne6,93935
Westchester140,626145
Wyoming3,90110
Yates1,3969

Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,238. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Chautauqua1
Columbia1
Cortland1
Dutchess1
Erie1
Genesee2
Herkimer1
Kings6
Manhattan1
Nassau7
Oneida2
Onondaga2
Orange1
Putnam1
Queens3
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk4
Wayne1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 21,646 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,457 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region741,892844682,234842
Central New York579,700556537,957543
Finger Lakes751,863849700,357774
Long Island1,838,3744,0951,626,9873,286
Mid-Hudson1,433,0522,5851,270,7972,184
Mohawk Valley289,212280267,703364
New York City6,492,95910,7685,748,8869,675
North Country268,854339242,496332
Southern Tier384,972344355,503384
Western New York821,281986754,3181,073
Statewide13,602,15921,64612,187,23819,457

