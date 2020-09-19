NYS COVID-19 positive rate stays below 1%, record number of test results reported on Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle against COVID-19 continues in New York, as the state reported a record number of coronavirus test results in a single day on Friday, and the positive rate stayed below one percent.
According to Governor Cuomo, the state received 110,444 test results Friday and 986 of them were positive, which is about 0.89%.
Governor Cuomo is proud that New York’s positive rate has remained low, despite an increase in testing.
When we first started this journey a few months ago, we only had the capacity to do a few hundred tests per day – we have now reached a new record with over 110,000 tests reported to the State in one day. Despite testing more than most other states, our infection rate remains below one percent. But this pandemic is not over. We must protect our progress, and it’s going to take all of us to keep up our hard work to do so. Everyone must continue to wash their hands, wear their masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York Tough.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Tragically, two more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday.
Friday’s complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:
- Patient Hospitalization – 467 (-11)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 61
- Hospital Counties – 31
- Number ICU – 144 (+3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (-2)
- Total Discharges – 76,101 (+65
- Deaths – 2
- Total Deaths – 25,425
Central New York’s data was better than the state’s average on Friday, with only 0.5% of the region’s test results coming back positive. This is the first time since September 11 that Central New York’s positive rate was below one percent.
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.0%
|0.5%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|1.2%
|1.6%
|0.5%
|Finger Lakes
|0.6%
|0.4%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|1.1%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.4%
|1.4%
|1.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.6%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|New York City
|1.0%
|0.9%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.4%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|0.4%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Western New York
|1.5%
|1.2%
|0.9%
Since the pandemic began, there have been 449,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State, according to the State Health Department.
Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,006
|27
|Allegany
|96
|1
|Broome
|1,459
|9
|Cattaraugus
|253
|4
|Cayuga
|196
|1
|Chautauqua
|536
|1
|Chemung
|322
|17
|Chenango
|248
|0
|Clinton
|154
|0
|Columbia
|580
|0
|Cortland
|155
|5
|Delaware
|130
|1
|Dutchess
|5,053
|3
|Erie
|10,917
|44
|Essex
|158
|1
|Franklin
|64
|0
|Fulton
|332
|1
|Genesee
|314
|5
|Greene
|319
|0
|Hamilton
|15
|1
|Herkimer
|319
|1
|Jefferson
|161
|1
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|201
|0
|Madison
|486
|2
|Monroe
|5,876
|19
|Montgomery
|223
|4
|Nassau
|46,154
|102
|Niagara
|1,714
|7
|NYC
|239,798
|492
|Oneida
|2,373
|4
|Onondaga
|4,201
|16
|Ontario
|456
|2
|Orange
|11,790
|30
|Orleans
|323
|1
|Oswego
|424
|6
|Otsego
|325
|1
|Putnam
|1,573
|4
|Rensselaer
|896
|1
|Rockland
|14,801
|54
|Saratoga
|990
|5
|Schenectady
|1,377
|3
|Schoharie
|83
|0
|Schuyler
|37
|0
|Seneca
|105
|0
|St. Lawrence
|315
|1
|Steuben
|344
|2
|Suffolk
|46,010
|54
|Sullivan
|1,570
|2
|Tioga
|222
|0
|Tompkins
|394
|4
|Ulster
|2,239
|4
|Warren
|356
|2
|Washington
|287
|0
|Wayne
|309
|3
|Westchester
|37,755
|37
|Wyoming
|132
|1
|Yates
|62
|0
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
