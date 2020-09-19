NYS COVID-19 positive rate stays below 1%, record number of test results reported on Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle against COVID-19 continues in New York, as the state reported a record number of coronavirus test results in a single day on Friday, and the positive rate stayed below one percent.

According to Governor Cuomo, the state received 110,444 test results Friday and 986 of them were positive, which is about 0.89%.

Governor Cuomo is proud that New York’s positive rate has remained low, despite an increase in testing.

When we first started this journey a few months ago, we only had the capacity to do a few hundred tests per day – we have now reached a new record with over 110,000 tests reported to the State in one day. Despite testing more than most other states, our infection rate remains below one percent. But this pandemic is not over. We must protect our progress, and it’s going to take all of us to keep up our hard work to do so. Everyone must continue to wash their hands, wear their masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York Tough. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Tragically, two more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday.

Friday’s complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department:

Patient Hospitalization – 467 (-11)

– 467 (-11) Patients Newly Admitted – 61

– 61 Hospital Counties – 31

– 31 Number ICU – 144 (+3)

– 144 (+3) Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (-2)

– 60 (-2) Total Discharges – 76,101 (+65

– 76,101 (+65 Deaths – 2

– 2 Total Deaths – 25,425

Central New York’s data was better than the state’s average on Friday, with only 0.5% of the region’s test results coming back positive. This is the first time since September 11 that Central New York’s positive rate was below one percent.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.0% 0.5% 0.8% Central New York 1.2% 1.6% 0.5% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.4% 0.5% Long Island 1.1% 0.9% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.4% 1.4% 1.2% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.4% 0.4% New York City 1.0% 0.9% 1.1% North Country 0.2% 0.4% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% Western New York 1.5% 1.2% 0.9%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 449,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State, according to the State Health Department.

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,006 27 Allegany 96 1 Broome 1,459 9 Cattaraugus 253 4 Cayuga 196 1 Chautauqua 536 1 Chemung 322 17 Chenango 248 0 Clinton 154 0 Columbia 580 0 Cortland 155 5 Delaware 130 1 Dutchess 5,053 3 Erie 10,917 44 Essex 158 1 Franklin 64 0 Fulton 332 1 Genesee 314 5 Greene 319 0 Hamilton 15 1 Herkimer 319 1 Jefferson 161 1 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 201 0 Madison 486 2 Monroe 5,876 19 Montgomery 223 4 Nassau 46,154 102 Niagara 1,714 7 NYC 239,798 492 Oneida 2,373 4 Onondaga 4,201 16 Ontario 456 2 Orange 11,790 30 Orleans 323 1 Oswego 424 6 Otsego 325 1 Putnam 1,573 4 Rensselaer 896 1 Rockland 14,801 54 Saratoga 990 5 Schenectady 1,377 3 Schoharie 83 0 Schuyler 37 0 Seneca 105 0 St. Lawrence 315 1 Steuben 344 2 Suffolk 46,010 54 Sullivan 1,570 2 Tioga 222 0 Tompkins 394 4 Ulster 2,239 4 Warren 356 2 Washington 287 0 Wayne 309 3 Westchester 37,755 37 Wyoming 132 1 Yates 62 0

