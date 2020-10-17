NYS COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations continue to climb as state reports record number of test results

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise in New York State on Friday, but the positive rate remained around one percent.

According to Governor Cuomo, New York received results from nearly 160,000 COVID-19 tests on Friday. This is the most test results that have been reported to the state in one day since the pandemic began, and the state’s COVID-19 positive rate remained around one percent. 

The State Health Department reports that New York’s COVID-19 positive rate from Friday was 1.11%.

If you disregard the data from the COVID-19 hot spots, which are primarily located in Queens, Brooklyn, Rockland and Orange counties, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate on Friday was only 1.02%.

At a press briefing Saturday, Governor Cuomo announced a new strategy to mitigate the virus’ spread in the hot spots without disrupting all of New York’s economy.

Governor Cuomo said COVID-19 fatigue may be setting in, but New Yorkers have to stay diligent, wear a mask and follow the guidelines in place. The governor said COVID-19 cases are rising all over the country, but New York’s positive rate remains low because, for the most part, people are following the guidelines.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased again on Friday. The health department reports that 929 New Yorkers were in the hospital Friday battling COVID-19.

Tragically, nine more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Friday. 

Complete data from Friday provided by the State Health Department Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 929 (+11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 139
  • Number ICU – 195 (-5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 103 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 78,235 (+118)
  • Deaths – 9
  • Total Deaths – 25,637

On the brightside, the Central New York region posted a COVID-19 positive rate that was lower than one percent for the first time in six days Friday. 

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.8%0.7%0.6%
Central New York1.0%1.2%0.7%
Finger Lakes1.3%1.5%0.9%
Long Island1.1%1.1%1.0%
Mid-Hudson1.6%1.8%1.6%
Mohawk Valley0.5%0.3%0.3%
New York City1.0%1.2%1.2%
North Country0.5%0.5%0.3%
Southern Tier1.1%1.6%1.4%
Western New York1.6%1.4%1.4%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 482,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by region:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,39815
Allegany20012
Broome2,84460
Cattaraugus3996
Cayuga2849
Chautauqua78918
Chemung1,19943
Chenango30410
Clinton1922
Columbia6416
Cortland39912
Delaware1592
Dutchess5,31813
Erie12,39369
Essex1906
Franklin772
Fulton3581
Genesee3710
Greene4651
Hamilton160
Herkimer3681
Jefferson1860
Lewis550
Livingston2395
Madison5313
Monroe6,67143
Montgomery2542
Nassau48,494117
Niagara1,9468
NYC253,740806
Oneida2,58612
Onondaga4,97731
Ontario55910
Orange13,13941
Orleans3601
Oswego5823
Otsego3642
Putnam1,73115
Rensselaer1,0211
Rockland17,12562
Saratoga1,20212
Schenectady1,4916
Schoharie1000
Schuyler861
Seneca1261
St. Lawrence3552
Steuben84730
Suffolk47,941126
Sullivan1,6746
Tioga42411
Tompkins53411
Ulster2,4027
Warren4370
Washington3261
Wayne3774
Westchester39,398110
Wyoming1633
Yates843

During the news briefing Saturday, Governor Cuomo also announced movie theaters that are not in New York City could reopen as soon as Friday, October 23. 

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

To watch Saturday’s news briefing in its entirety, click on the video below:

