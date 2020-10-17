NYS COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations continue to climb as state reports record number of test results

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise in New York State on Friday, but the positive rate remained around one percent.

According to Governor Cuomo, New York received results from nearly 160,000 COVID-19 tests on Friday. This is the most test results that have been reported to the state in one day since the pandemic began, and the state’s COVID-19 positive rate remained around one percent.

The State Health Department reports that New York’s COVID-19 positive rate from Friday was 1.11%.

If you disregard the data from the COVID-19 hot spots, which are primarily located in Queens, Brooklyn, Rockland and Orange counties, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate on Friday was only 1.02%.

At a press briefing Saturday, Governor Cuomo announced a new strategy to mitigate the virus’ spread in the hot spots without disrupting all of New York’s economy.

Governor Cuomo said COVID-19 fatigue may be setting in, but New Yorkers have to stay diligent, wear a mask and follow the guidelines in place. The governor said COVID-19 cases are rising all over the country, but New York’s positive rate remains low because, for the most part, people are following the guidelines.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased again on Friday. The health department reports that 929 New Yorkers were in the hospital Friday battling COVID-19.

Tragically, nine more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Friday.

Complete data from Friday provided by the State Health Department Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization – 929 (+11)

– 929 (+11) Patients Newly Admitted – 139

– 139 Number ICU – 195 (-5)

– 195 (-5) Number ICU with Intubation – 103 (+6)

– 103 (+6) Total Discharges – 78,235 (+118)

– 78,235 (+118) Deaths – 9

– 9 Total Deaths – 25,637

On the brightside, the Central New York region posted a COVID-19 positive rate that was lower than one percent for the first time in six days Friday.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.8% 0.7% 0.6% Central New York 1.0% 1.2% 0.7% Finger Lakes 1.3% 1.5% 0.9% Long Island 1.1% 1.1% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.6% 1.8% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.3% 0.3% New York City 1.0% 1.2% 1.2% North Country 0.5% 0.5% 0.3% Southern Tier 1.1% 1.6% 1.4% Western New York 1.6% 1.4% 1.4%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 482,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by region:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,398 15 Allegany 200 12 Broome 2,844 60 Cattaraugus 399 6 Cayuga 284 9 Chautauqua 789 18 Chemung 1,199 43 Chenango 304 10 Clinton 192 2 Columbia 641 6 Cortland 399 12 Delaware 159 2 Dutchess 5,318 13 Erie 12,393 69 Essex 190 6 Franklin 77 2 Fulton 358 1 Genesee 371 0 Greene 465 1 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 368 1 Jefferson 186 0 Lewis 55 0 Livingston 239 5 Madison 531 3 Monroe 6,671 43 Montgomery 254 2 Nassau 48,494 117 Niagara 1,946 8 NYC 253,740 806 Oneida 2,586 12 Onondaga 4,977 31 Ontario 559 10 Orange 13,139 41 Orleans 360 1 Oswego 582 3 Otsego 364 2 Putnam 1,731 15 Rensselaer 1,021 1 Rockland 17,125 62 Saratoga 1,202 12 Schenectady 1,491 6 Schoharie 100 0 Schuyler 86 1 Seneca 126 1 St. Lawrence 355 2 Steuben 847 30 Suffolk 47,941 126 Sullivan 1,674 6 Tioga 424 11 Tompkins 534 11 Ulster 2,402 7 Warren 437 0 Washington 326 1 Wayne 377 4 Westchester 39,398 110 Wyoming 163 3 Yates 84 3

During the news briefing Saturday, Governor Cuomo also announced movie theaters that are not in New York City could reopen as soon as Friday, October 23.

