NYS COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations continue to climb as state reports record number of test results

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise in New York State on Friday, but the positive rate remained around one percent.
According to Governor Cuomo, New York received results from nearly 160,000 COVID-19 tests on Friday. This is the most test results that have been reported to the state in one day since the pandemic began, and the state’s COVID-19 positive rate remained around one percent.
The State Health Department reports that New York’s COVID-19 positive rate from Friday was 1.11%.
If you disregard the data from the COVID-19 hot spots, which are primarily located in Queens, Brooklyn, Rockland and Orange counties, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate on Friday was only 1.02%.
At a press briefing Saturday, Governor Cuomo announced a new strategy to mitigate the virus’ spread in the hot spots without disrupting all of New York’s economy.
Governor Cuomo said COVID-19 fatigue may be setting in, but New Yorkers have to stay diligent, wear a mask and follow the guidelines in place. The governor said COVID-19 cases are rising all over the country, but New York’s positive rate remains low because, for the most part, people are following the guidelines.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased again on Friday. The health department reports that 929 New Yorkers were in the hospital Friday battling COVID-19.
Tragically, nine more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Friday.
Complete data from Friday provided by the State Health Department Saturday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 929 (+11)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 139
- Number ICU – 195 (-5)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 103 (+6)
- Total Discharges – 78,235 (+118)
- Deaths – 9
- Total Deaths – 25,637
On the brightside, the Central New York region posted a COVID-19 positive rate that was lower than one percent for the first time in six days Friday.
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.6%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|1.2%
|0.7%
|Finger Lakes
|1.3%
|1.5%
|0.9%
|Long Island
|1.1%
|1.1%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.6%
|1.8%
|1.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|New York City
|1.0%
|1.2%
|1.2%
|North Country
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|1.1%
|1.6%
|1.4%
|Western New York
|1.6%
|1.4%
|1.4%
Since the pandemic began, there have been 482,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
Breakdown of cases by region:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,398
|15
|Allegany
|200
|12
|Broome
|2,844
|60
|Cattaraugus
|399
|6
|Cayuga
|284
|9
|Chautauqua
|789
|18
|Chemung
|1,199
|43
|Chenango
|304
|10
|Clinton
|192
|2
|Columbia
|641
|6
|Cortland
|399
|12
|Delaware
|159
|2
|Dutchess
|5,318
|13
|Erie
|12,393
|69
|Essex
|190
|6
|Franklin
|77
|2
|Fulton
|358
|1
|Genesee
|371
|0
|Greene
|465
|1
|Hamilton
|16
|0
|Herkimer
|368
|1
|Jefferson
|186
|0
|Lewis
|55
|0
|Livingston
|239
|5
|Madison
|531
|3
|Monroe
|6,671
|43
|Montgomery
|254
|2
|Nassau
|48,494
|117
|Niagara
|1,946
|8
|NYC
|253,740
|806
|Oneida
|2,586
|12
|Onondaga
|4,977
|31
|Ontario
|559
|10
|Orange
|13,139
|41
|Orleans
|360
|1
|Oswego
|582
|3
|Otsego
|364
|2
|Putnam
|1,731
|15
|Rensselaer
|1,021
|1
|Rockland
|17,125
|62
|Saratoga
|1,202
|12
|Schenectady
|1,491
|6
|Schoharie
|100
|0
|Schuyler
|86
|1
|Seneca
|126
|1
|St. Lawrence
|355
|2
|Steuben
|847
|30
|Suffolk
|47,941
|126
|Sullivan
|1,674
|6
|Tioga
|424
|11
|Tompkins
|534
|11
|Ulster
|2,402
|7
|Warren
|437
|0
|Washington
|326
|1
|Wayne
|377
|4
|Westchester
|39,398
|110
|Wyoming
|163
|3
|Yates
|84
|3
During the news briefing Saturday, Governor Cuomo also announced movie theaters that are not in New York City could reopen as soon as Friday, October 23.
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
To watch Saturday’s news briefing in its entirety, click on the video below:
