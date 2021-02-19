New York State recommends nursing home visitation resume

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — During his COVID-19 briefing Friday, the governor said the New York State Department of Health will provide guidance in resuming visitation at nursing homes.

“The DOH is going to put on guidance, but they recommend reopening visitation for nursing homes,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The guidance is going to be in accordance with the CDC on visitation. With residents in nursing homes, they have very specific guidelines. DOH is going to recommend that visitors take a rapid test before entry and DOH will provide those rapid tests to nursing homes, cost-free.”

Gov. Cuomo said 73% of New York’s nursing home residents have chosen to receive the vaccine.

Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer Julie Sheedy at Loretto released the following statement on Friday:

“Everyone at Loretto – our staff, our residents, and their family members – are excited to begin safely resuming visitation! With many residents, employees, and community members getting vaccinated, we believe we are turning a corner now. We have been preparing to reopen for visitation for the past several weeks, and we have up-to-date information about visitation on our website LorettoCNY.org. Each facility has different requirements and different re-opening dates. Some of our facilities will be able to open as soon as next week!

We are more hopeful about the immediate future than we have been over the course of the past year – but it is critical to note that the virus is still in the community, and not everyone has been vaccinated, so we’re not out of the woods yet. We urge the community to sign up to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and to continue practicing safety protocols like wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and staying home whenever you can.”