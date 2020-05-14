NYS Dept. of Labor has paid out over $7 billion in benefits since March

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has defended the state Department of Labor’s handling of the backlog of unemployment benefits, and some Republicans are calling for the labor commissioner’s resignation.

Cuomo acknowledges those benefits are hard to get right now, but adds that the department has paid out $7.4 billion in benefits to 1.7 million unemployed workers in New York since the crisis began in mid-March.

For comparison, Cuomo says that in all of the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, which lasted 18 months, the state had to handle 300,000 claims. He says they care and are still constantly working to get through the backlog of cases.