NYS Fairgrounds cancel all public events through April

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The NYS Department of Agriculture announced Monday morning, all events scheduled to be held at the New York State Fairgrounds in April will be cancelled.
This is in line with the state and federal guidance about mass gatherings and the expected length of the coronavirus outbreak.
For a list of events impacted visit, NYSFairgrounds.ny.gov/Events
