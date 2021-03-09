NYS Fairgrounds gives out second-highest number of vaccines in the nation

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, scripps health official draws from a vile of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, Calif. Executives from the major COVID-19 vaccine producers are set Tuesday, Feb. 23, to answer questions from Congress about expanding the supply of shots needed to curb the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that the mass vaccination site at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse performed second-best in the nation from Saturday through Monday, coming in second only to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center mass vaccination site in New York City. The site administered 9,758 doses over a 24-hour period on Monday and Tuesday, and 8,874 doses over a 24-hour period on Sunday and Monday. 156,774 doses have been administered across New York’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and over 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 13 allocation from the federal government begins mid-week and is expected to finish arriving by end of day on Sunday, March 14.

“Our providers across the state are receiving more and more supply, and thanks to our efficient infrastructure, they are breaking records with unprecedented numbers of shots being administered,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is critical that we continue to engage New Yorkers and make vaccinations accessible because the real progress will be measured by how many shots we get into people’s arms. The more successful we are in vaccinating people, the more we can continue to turn the gauges of our economy towards reopening and continuing to stay open.”

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 5,797,480

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 156,774

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 19.4%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 9.6%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 241,351 8,721 118,660 1,852 Central New York 219,064 9,836 104,166 2,926 Finger Lakes 239,582 7,908 123,926 1,514 Long Island 446,230 11,962 241,883 3,362 Mid-Hudson 362,229 14,093 175,117 3,648 Mohawk Valley 109,422 3,257 54,506 1,752 New York City 1,740,151 48,464 839,015 16,366 North Country 125,686 3,122 68,700 1,861 Southern Tier 132,945 4,253 64,960 1,550 Western New York 250,767 8,906 139,120 1,421 Statewide 3,867,427 120,522 1,930,053 36,252



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –

2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07* 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110

*These numbers represent 100 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.