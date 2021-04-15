NYS lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations since December

(WETM) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 3,963, the first time under 4,000 since December 1. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.76 percent, the lowest since November 21. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.05 percent, the lowest since November 25.
“New Yorkers are continuing to practice the right behaviors and follow the state’s public health guidance, and they should be commended for that. Even as we make progress vaccinating more New Yorkers every single day and hospitalizations drop to new lows, it’s critical for us all to stay vigilant until the infection rate drops and we reach a higher level of immunity,” Governor Cuomo said. “Washing hands, staying appropriately socially distanced, and wearing masks are important things each of us can do to slow the spread. New York State is opening more vaccination sites and expanding eligibility for the vaccine to get more shots in arms, faster. This has been an incredibly trying time for all New Yorkers, and I know COVID fatigue is setting in, but we can’t give up fighting this virus until we reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 249,103
- Total Positive – 6,884
- Percent Positive – 2.76%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.05%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,963 (-128)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -459
- Patients Newly Admitted – 492
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 886 (-1)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 559 (-4)
- Total Discharges – 169,267 (+534)
- Deaths – 46
- Total Deaths – 41,347
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|109
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|62
|0.01%
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|187
|0.02%
|38%
|Long Island
|663
|0.02%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|433
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|48
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|2026
|0.02%
|32%
|North Country
|24
|0.01%
|54%
|Southern Tier
|80
|0.01%
|48%
|Western New York
|331
|0.02%
|34%
|Statewide
|3963
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|237
|201
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|183
|30%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|239
|38%
|Long Island
|851
|659
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|677
|422
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|79
|21%
|New York City
|2,558
|2,007
|23%
|North Country
|59
|34
|46%
|Southern Tier
|126
|70
|45%
|Western New York
|547
|364
|35%
|Statewide
|5,811
|4,258
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|2.34%
|2.29%
|2.25%
|Central New York
|1.49%
|1.50%
|1.44%
|Finger Lakes
|3.13%
|3.09%
|3.11%
|Long Island
|3.85%
|3.71%
|3.50%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.76%
|3.72%
|3.63%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.76%
|1.89%
|1.99%
|New York City
|3.44%
|3.37%
|3.33%
|North Country
|1.78%
|1.70%
|1.64%
|Southern Tier
|0.75%
|0.80%
|0.82%
|Western New York
|4.84%
|4.84%
|4.73%
|Statewide
|3.16%
|3.12%
|3.05%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Bronx
|3.25%
|3.31%
|3.39%
|Brooklyn
|3.45%
|3.74%
|3.64%
|Manhattan
|2.05%
|2.06%
|2.08%
|Queens
|3.67%
|3.75%
|3.80%
|Staten Island
|4.19%
|4.40%
|4.29%
Of the 1,964,435 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,473
|64
|Allegany
|3,154
|13
|Broome
|17,239
|64
|Cattaraugus
|5,098
|30
|Cayuga
|5,825
|15
|Chautauqua
|8,304
|48
|Chemung
|7,081
|13
|Chenango
|3,048
|17
|Clinton
|4,501
|29
|Columbia
|3,809
|6
|Cortland
|3,522
|7
|Delaware
|2,137
|18
|Dutchess
|27,720
|104
|Erie
|81,141
|585
|Essex
|1,493
|4
|Franklin
|2,383
|8
|Fulton
|4,021
|24
|Genesee
|5,028
|14
|Greene
|3,094
|13
|Hamilton
|301
|1
|Herkimer
|4,896
|13
|Jefferson
|5,424
|16
|Lewis
|2,432
|9
|Livingston
|3,970
|27
|Madison
|4,273
|16
|Monroe
|60,325
|381
|Montgomery
|3,861
|19
|Nassau
|175,919
|527
|Niagara
|17,999
|111
|NYC
|882,120
|2,734
|Oneida
|21,329
|38
|Onondaga
|35,694
|118
|Ontario
|6,811
|46
|Orange
|45,755
|172
|Orleans
|2,734
|18
|Oswego
|6,939
|30
|Otsego
|3,156
|20
|Putnam
|10,113
|34
|Rensselaer
|10,567
|41
|Rockland
|45,439
|94
|Saratoga
|14,292
|70
|Schenectady
|12,332
|43
|Schoharie
|1,538
|18
|Schuyler
|983
|4
|Seneca
|1,857
|4
|St. Lawrence
|6,155
|18
|Steuben
|6,231
|19
|Suffolk
|192,006
|627
|Sullivan
|6,061
|29
|Tioga
|3,357
|24
|Tompkins
|4,034
|15
|Ulster
|12,882
|47
|Warren
|3,349
|12
|Washington
|2,826
|13
|Wayne
|5,196
|42
|Westchester
|124,881
|346
|Wyoming
|3,226
|9
|Yates
|1,101
|3
Yesterday, 46 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,347. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Chenango
|1
|Erie
|5
|Kings
|9
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|4
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|9
|Rockland
|3
|Suffolk
|4
|Westchester
|2