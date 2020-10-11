NYS reports lowest COVID-19 positive rate in over 2 weeks on Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Governor Cuomo, New York State continues to do “well” in the fight against coronavirus, and the numbers are starting to trend in the right direction, according to the data released Sunday.

On a conference call with media across the state Sunday, Governor Cuomo said the statewide COVID-19 positive rate, including extra testing in the “hot spots”, was 0.96%. This is the lowest positive rate for New York State since September 24, according to the governor.

Without the extra testing in the COVID-19 clusters, the state’s positive rate from Saturday’s test results was only 0.84%.

The positive rate from the “hot spots” alone, which includes Brooklyn, Broome, Orange and Rockland counties, was 5.7%. Governor Cuomo said this is not good, but it still remains lower than some states as a whole across the United States.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined in New York State for the first time in seven days, but still over 800 New Yorkers remain hospitalized with the virus.

Tragically, five more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday.

Data provided by the New York State Health Department on Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization – 820 (-6)

– 820 (-6) Patients Newly Admitted – 111

– 111 Number ICU – 186 (+7)

– 186 (+7) Number ICU with Intubation — 84 (+3)

— 84 (+3) Total Discharges – 77,631 (+117)

– 77,631 (+117) Deaths – 5

– 5 Total Deaths – 25,574

For three consecutive days, the COVID-19 positive rate in Central New York has remained steady at 0.9%.

However, in Western New York, Governor Cuomo says there are no hot spots identified, but the data is a cause for concern.

Saturday’s COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.4% 0.6% Central New York 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.7% 0.9% Long Island 1.0% 1.1% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 2.1% 1.5% 1.1% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.7% 0.2% New York City 1.2% 1.1% 1.1% North Country 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 1.0% 1.1% 0.9% Western New York 1.3% 1.4% 1.4%

Governor Cuomo said he was proud that the health department has been able to identify COVID-19 hot spots, but the state still has to work in controlling those hot spots.

He was also slightly concerned that no hot spots have been identified in Western New York, despite their positive rates continually being above the state’s average. The governor believes it may be a general problem of people not following regulations that is causing higher positive rates in the region.

In total, 474,286 New Yorkers have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,293 13 Allegany 150 6 Broome 2,442 42 Cattaraugus 358 3 Cayuga 244 3 Chautauqua 691 9 Chemung 958 29 Chenango 275 4 Clinton 179 1 Columbia 621 4 Cortland 301 8 Delaware 148 2 Dutchess 5,252 7 Erie 12,107 52 Essex 178 0 Franklin 71 0 Fulton 352 0 Genesee 358 0 Greene 383 4 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 359 1 Jefferson 184 3 Lewis 55 0 Livingston 222 3 Madison 511 2 Monroe 6,421 34 Montgomery 245 0 Nassau 47,933 92 Niagara 1,895 13 NYC 250,364 469 Oneida 2,539 10 Onondaga 4,779 32 Ontario 516 4 Orange 12,842 44 Orleans 350 6 Oswego 550 3 Otsego 360 1 Putnam 1,683 8 Rensselaer 980 10 Rockland 16,717 27 Saratoga 1,149 8 Schenectady 1,454 3 Schoharie 94 1 Schuyler 67 1 Seneca 119 4 St. Lawrence 345 1 Steuben 690 30 Suffolk 47,431 74 Sullivan 1,649 4 Tioga 345 12 Tompkins 479 3 Ulster 2,358 3 Warren 429 0 Washington 317 0 Wayne 362 1 Westchester 38,894 47 Wyoming 152 2 Yates 71 0

