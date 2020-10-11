NYS reports lowest COVID-19 positive rate in over 2 weeks on Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Governor Cuomo, New York State continues to do “well” in the fight against coronavirus, and the numbers are starting to trend in the right direction, according to the data released Sunday.

On a conference call with media across the state Sunday, Governor Cuomo said the statewide COVID-19 positive rate, including extra testing in the “hot spots”, was 0.96%. This is the lowest positive rate for New York State since September 24, according to the governor. 

Without the extra testing in the COVID-19 clusters, the state’s positive rate from Saturday’s test results was only 0.84%.

The positive rate from the “hot spots” alone, which includes Brooklyn, Broome, Orange and Rockland counties, was 5.7%. Governor Cuomo said this is not good, but it still remains lower than some states as a whole across the United States.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined in New York State for the first time in seven days, but still over 800 New Yorkers remain hospitalized with the virus. 

Tragically, five more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday.

Data provided by the New York State Health Department on Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 820 (-6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 111
  • Number ICU – 186 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation — 84 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 77,631 (+117)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 25,574

For three consecutive days, the COVID-19 positive rate in Central New York has remained steady at 0.9%.

However, in Western New York, Governor Cuomo says there are no hot spots identified, but the data is a cause for concern. 

Saturday’s COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.4%0.6%
Central New York0.9%0.9%0.9%
Finger Lakes0.8%0.7%0.9%
Long Island1.0%1.1%1.0%
Mid-Hudson2.1%1.5%1.1%
Mohawk Valley0.5%0.7%0.2%
New York City1.2%1.1%1.1%
North Country0.3%0.2%0.2%
Southern Tier1.0%1.1%0.9%
Western New York1.3%1.4%1.4%

Governor Cuomo said he was proud that the health department has been able to identify COVID-19 hot spots, but the state still has to work in controlling those hot spots. 

He was also slightly concerned that no hot spots have been identified in Western New York, despite their positive rates continually being above the state’s average. The governor believes it may be a general problem of people not following regulations that is causing higher positive rates in the region.

In total, 474,286 New Yorkers have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,29313
Allegany1506
Broome2,44242
Cattaraugus3583
Cayuga2443
Chautauqua6919
Chemung95829
Chenango2754
Clinton1791
Columbia6214
Cortland3018
Delaware1482
Dutchess5,2527
Erie12,10752
Essex1780
Franklin710
Fulton3520
Genesee3580
Greene3834
Hamilton150
Herkimer3591
Jefferson1843
Lewis550
Livingston2223
Madison5112
Monroe6,42134
Montgomery2450
Nassau47,93392
Niagara1,89513
NYC250,364469
Oneida2,53910
Onondaga4,77932
Ontario5164
Orange12,84244
Orleans3506
Oswego5503
Otsego3601
Putnam1,6838
Rensselaer98010
Rockland16,71727
Saratoga1,1498
Schenectady1,4543
Schoharie941
Schuyler671
Seneca1194
St. Lawrence3451
Steuben69030
Suffolk47,43174
Sullivan1,6494
Tioga34512
Tompkins4793
Ulster2,3583
Warren4290
Washington3170
Wayne3621
Westchester38,89447
Wyoming1522
Yates710

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

