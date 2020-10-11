NYS reports lowest COVID-19 positive rate in over 2 weeks on Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Governor Cuomo, New York State continues to do “well” in the fight against coronavirus, and the numbers are starting to trend in the right direction, according to the data released Sunday.
On a conference call with media across the state Sunday, Governor Cuomo said the statewide COVID-19 positive rate, including extra testing in the “hot spots”, was 0.96%. This is the lowest positive rate for New York State since September 24, according to the governor.
Without the extra testing in the COVID-19 clusters, the state’s positive rate from Saturday’s test results was only 0.84%.
The positive rate from the “hot spots” alone, which includes Brooklyn, Broome, Orange and Rockland counties, was 5.7%. Governor Cuomo said this is not good, but it still remains lower than some states as a whole across the United States.
COVID-19 hospitalizations declined in New York State for the first time in seven days, but still over 800 New Yorkers remain hospitalized with the virus.
Tragically, five more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday.
Data provided by the New York State Health Department on Sunday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 820 (-6)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 111
- Number ICU – 186 (+7)
- Number ICU with Intubation — 84 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 77,631 (+117)
- Deaths – 5
- Total Deaths – 25,574
For three consecutive days, the COVID-19 positive rate in Central New York has remained steady at 0.9%.
However, in Western New York, Governor Cuomo says there are no hot spots identified, but the data is a cause for concern.
Saturday’s COVID-19 positive rates for all ten New York regions:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|0.4%
|0.6%
|Central New York
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Finger Lakes
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.9%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|1.1%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.1%
|1.5%
|1.1%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.2%
|New York City
|1.2%
|1.1%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.3%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.0%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Western New York
|1.3%
|1.4%
|1.4%
Governor Cuomo said he was proud that the health department has been able to identify COVID-19 hot spots, but the state still has to work in controlling those hot spots.
He was also slightly concerned that no hot spots have been identified in Western New York, despite their positive rates continually being above the state’s average. The governor believes it may be a general problem of people not following regulations that is causing higher positive rates in the region.
In total, 474,286 New Yorkers have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,293
|13
|Allegany
|150
|6
|Broome
|2,442
|42
|Cattaraugus
|358
|3
|Cayuga
|244
|3
|Chautauqua
|691
|9
|Chemung
|958
|29
|Chenango
|275
|4
|Clinton
|179
|1
|Columbia
|621
|4
|Cortland
|301
|8
|Delaware
|148
|2
|Dutchess
|5,252
|7
|Erie
|12,107
|52
|Essex
|178
|0
|Franklin
|71
|0
|Fulton
|352
|0
|Genesee
|358
|0
|Greene
|383
|4
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|359
|1
|Jefferson
|184
|3
|Lewis
|55
|0
|Livingston
|222
|3
|Madison
|511
|2
|Monroe
|6,421
|34
|Montgomery
|245
|0
|Nassau
|47,933
|92
|Niagara
|1,895
|13
|NYC
|250,364
|469
|Oneida
|2,539
|10
|Onondaga
|4,779
|32
|Ontario
|516
|4
|Orange
|12,842
|44
|Orleans
|350
|6
|Oswego
|550
|3
|Otsego
|360
|1
|Putnam
|1,683
|8
|Rensselaer
|980
|10
|Rockland
|16,717
|27
|Saratoga
|1,149
|8
|Schenectady
|1,454
|3
|Schoharie
|94
|1
|Schuyler
|67
|1
|Seneca
|119
|4
|St. Lawrence
|345
|1
|Steuben
|690
|30
|Suffolk
|47,431
|74
|Sullivan
|1,649
|4
|Tioga
|345
|12
|Tompkins
|479
|3
|Ulster
|2,358
|3
|Warren
|429
|0
|Washington
|317
|0
|Wayne
|362
|1
|Westchester
|38,894
|47
|Wyoming
|152
|2
|Yates
|71
|0
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
