NYS reports most COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-July along with a record number of test results

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday said New York State continues to lead the way in COVID-19 testing, with more than 145,000 test results being reported to the state Wednesday. The statewide infection rate remains low, but COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise.

Of the record amount of tests results reported Wednesday, only about 1.01% came back positive. This 1.01 COVID-19 positive rate does not include the hot spots in New York, which Governor Cuomo says make up about six percent of the population. 

In the hot spots, which are primarily Downstate, the positive rate from Wednesday’s tests was about 5.8%. For the state, including the hot spots, the COVID-19 positive rate was 1.26%.

Statewide, the number of hospitalizations slightly increased Wednesday, with 754 New Yorkers now being hospitalized with COVID-19. 

According to the New York State Health Department, from August 20 until September 22, the number of hospitalizations in New York State was consistently below 500. However, during the last 15 days, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus has risen by about 250.

754 COVID-19 hospitalizations is the most the state has seen since July 16.

Complete data provided by the New York State Health Department on Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 754 (+6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 106
  • Hospital Counties – 37
  • Number ICU – 172 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 77,351 (+84)
  • Deaths – 10
  • Total Deaths – 25,555

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions over the past three days:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.0%0.9%0.5%
Central New York1.8%0.9%1.0%
Finger Lakes0.8%0.5%1.3%
Long Island1.1%1.2%1.0%
Mid-Hudson2.5%2.0%2.2%
Mohawk Valley0.6%0.4%0.5%
New York City1.4%1.5%1.2%
North Country0.3%0.1%0.7%
Southern Tier1.8%1.4%1.3%
Western New York1.6%0.9%1.4%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 470,104 people who have contracted COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,25118
Allegany1311
Broome2,239108
Cattaraugus32711
Cayuga2373
Chautauqua65615
Chemung85539
Chenango2672
Clinton1774
Columbia6110
Cortland26020
Delaware1441
Dutchess5,2228
Erie11,95355
Essex1762
Franklin711
Fulton3511
Genesee3553
Greene3726
Hamilton150
Herkimer3552
Jefferson1771
Lewis541
Livingston2163
Madison5050
Monroe6,31650
Montgomery2421
Nassau47,656140
Niagara1,85513
NYC248,696696
Oneida2,50313
Onondaga4,66933
Ontario5053
Orange12,664101
Orleans3422
Oswego5365
Otsego3541
Putnam1,6698
Rensselaer9581
Rockland16,454198
Saratoga1,12211
Schenectady1,4386
Schoharie881
Schuyler623
Seneca1142
St. Lawrence3392
Steuben60823
Suffolk47,196107
Sullivan1,6334
Tioga30413
Tompkins4657
Ulster2,3438
Warren4272
Washington3143
Wayne3478
Westchester38,69466
Wyoming1470
Yates670

At his conference call Thursday, Governor Cuomo continued to ask local governments to enforce the law in regards to COVID-19. The governor reiterated that COVID-19 is a public health emergency and the law must be enforced.

For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.

