NYS reports most COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-July along with a record number of test results

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday said New York State continues to lead the way in COVID-19 testing, with more than 145,000 test results being reported to the state Wednesday. The statewide infection rate remains low, but COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise.

Of the record amount of tests results reported Wednesday, only about 1.01% came back positive. This 1.01 COVID-19 positive rate does not include the hot spots in New York, which Governor Cuomo says make up about six percent of the population.

In the hot spots, which are primarily Downstate, the positive rate from Wednesday’s tests was about 5.8%. For the state, including the hot spots, the COVID-19 positive rate was 1.26%.

Statewide, the number of hospitalizations slightly increased Wednesday, with 754 New Yorkers now being hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the New York State Health Department, from August 20 until September 22, the number of hospitalizations in New York State was consistently below 500. However, during the last 15 days, the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus has risen by about 250.

754 COVID-19 hospitalizations is the most the state has seen since July 16.

Complete data provided by the New York State Health Department on Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization – 754 (+6)

– 754 (+6) Patients Newly Admitted – 106

– 106 Hospital Counties – 37

– 37 Number ICU – 172 (-4)

– 172 (-4) Number ICU with Intubation – 67 (-5)

– 67 (-5) Total Discharges – 77,351 (+84)

– 77,351 (+84) Deaths – 10

– 10 Total Deaths – 25,555

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions over the past three days:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.0% 0.9% 0.5% Central New York 1.8% 0.9% 1.0% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.5% 1.3% Long Island 1.1% 1.2% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 2.5% 2.0% 2.2% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.4% 0.5% New York City 1.4% 1.5% 1.2% North Country 0.3% 0.1% 0.7% Southern Tier 1.8% 1.4% 1.3% Western New York 1.6% 0.9% 1.4%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 470,104 people who have contracted COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,251 18 Allegany 131 1 Broome 2,239 108 Cattaraugus 327 11 Cayuga 237 3 Chautauqua 656 15 Chemung 855 39 Chenango 267 2 Clinton 177 4 Columbia 611 0 Cortland 260 20 Delaware 144 1 Dutchess 5,222 8 Erie 11,953 55 Essex 176 2 Franklin 71 1 Fulton 351 1 Genesee 355 3 Greene 372 6 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 355 2 Jefferson 177 1 Lewis 54 1 Livingston 216 3 Madison 505 0 Monroe 6,316 50 Montgomery 242 1 Nassau 47,656 140 Niagara 1,855 13 NYC 248,696 696 Oneida 2,503 13 Onondaga 4,669 33 Ontario 505 3 Orange 12,664 101 Orleans 342 2 Oswego 536 5 Otsego 354 1 Putnam 1,669 8 Rensselaer 958 1 Rockland 16,454 198 Saratoga 1,122 11 Schenectady 1,438 6 Schoharie 88 1 Schuyler 62 3 Seneca 114 2 St. Lawrence 339 2 Steuben 608 23 Suffolk 47,196 107 Sullivan 1,633 4 Tioga 304 13 Tompkins 465 7 Ulster 2,343 8 Warren 427 2 Washington 314 3 Wayne 347 8 Westchester 38,694 66 Wyoming 147 0 Yates 67 0

At his conference call Thursday, Governor Cuomo continued to ask local governments to enforce the law in regards to COVID-19. The governor reiterated that COVID-19 is a public health emergency and the law must be enforced.

For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.