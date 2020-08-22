NYS reports record-low COVID-19 positive test rate Saturday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo on Saturday announced record lows regarding several COVID-19 statistics, as New York continues to make progress in defeating the coronavirus.

“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests. New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York Tough—wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined. This thing isn’t over yet.”

Saturday’s data from the New York State Department of Health showed record lows regarding the state’s COVID-19 positive test rate (0.69%), the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 (483) and the number of patients in the ICU with the virus (116).

Although New York State’s COVID-19 data continues to trend in the right direction, four New Yorkers still lost their lives to the virus on Friday.

Below is a breakdown of where the deaths occurred:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Queens1
Suffolk1

The complete COVID-19 data provided by the state on Saturday is shown below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 483 (-7)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 75
  • Number ICU – 116 (-3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 74,553 (+68)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 25,282

Of the 94,849 test results reported to New York State Friday, 653, or 0.69%, were positive. It was the 15th consecutive day that New York’s positive rate was below 1%.

Central New York continues to beat the state’s average for positive test results, as only 0.5% of the test results reported in Central New York came back positive Friday.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.6%0.7%0.5%
Central New York0.3%0.8%0.5%
Finger Lakes0.4%0.3%0.6%
Long Island0.8%0.7%0.7%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.9%0.7%
Mohawk Valley0.3%0.8%0.4%
New York City0.8%0.7%0.7%
North Country1.2%0.2%0.8%
Southern Tier0.6%0.5%0.5%
Western New York1.0%1.6%1.4%

Since the pandemic began, the State Health Department says there have been 429,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State. Of the 429,165 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,6932
Allegany840
Broome1,22716
Cattaraugus1784
Cayuga1662
Chautauqua2879
Chemung1941
Chenango2231
Clinton1415
Columbia5610
Cortland980
Delaware1090
Dutchess4,75319
Erie9,41349
Essex9813
Franklin560
Fulton3082
Genesee2900
Greene3051
Hamilton120
Herkimer2890
Jefferson1440
Lewis470
Livingston1791
Madison4321
Monroe5,29724
Montgomery1930
Nassau44,20543
Niagara1,56610
NYC231,841267
Oneida2,2429
Onondaga3,75613
Ontario3785
Orange11,32812
Orleans3041
Oswego2812
Otsego1240
Putnam1,4733
Rensselaer8133
Rockland14,11812
Saratoga8135
Schenectady1,17213
Schoharie690
Schuyler240
Seneca950
St. Lawrence2650
Steuben3091
Suffolk44,45656
Sullivan1,4950
Tioga2041
Tompkins2440
Ulster2,12611
Warren3151
Washington2662
Wayne2753
Westchester36,65130
Wyoming1210
Yates590

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

