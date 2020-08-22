NYS reports record-low COVID-19 positive test rate Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo on Saturday announced record lows regarding several COVID-19 statistics, as New York continues to make progress in defeating the coronavirus.
“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests. New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York Tough—wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined. This thing isn’t over yet.”
Saturday’s data from the New York State Department of Health showed record lows regarding the state’s COVID-19 positive test rate (0.69%), the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 (483) and the number of patients in the ICU with the virus (116).
Although New York State’s COVID-19 data continues to trend in the right direction, four New Yorkers still lost their lives to the virus on Friday.
Below is a breakdown of where the deaths occurred:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|1
|Suffolk
|1
The complete COVID-19 data provided by the state on Saturday is shown below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 483 (-7)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 75
- Number ICU – 116 (-3)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)
- Total Discharges – 74,553 (+68)
- Deaths – 4
- Total Deaths – 25,282
Of the 94,849 test results reported to New York State Friday, 653, or 0.69%, were positive. It was the 15th consecutive day that New York’s positive rate was below 1%.
Central New York continues to beat the state’s average for positive test results, as only 0.5% of the test results reported in Central New York came back positive Friday.
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.6%
|0.7%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.3%
|0.8%
|0.5%
|Finger Lakes
|0.4%
|0.3%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|0.9%
|0.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.3%
|0.8%
|0.4%
|New York City
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|North Country
|1.2%
|0.2%
|0.8%
|Southern Tier
|0.6%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|1.0%
|1.6%
|1.4%
Since the pandemic began, the State Health Department says there have been 429,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State. Of the 429,165 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,693
|2
|Allegany
|84
|0
|Broome
|1,227
|16
|Cattaraugus
|178
|4
|Cayuga
|166
|2
|Chautauqua
|287
|9
|Chemung
|194
|1
|Chenango
|223
|1
|Clinton
|141
|5
|Columbia
|561
|0
|Cortland
|98
|0
|Delaware
|109
|0
|Dutchess
|4,753
|19
|Erie
|9,413
|49
|Essex
|98
|13
|Franklin
|56
|0
|Fulton
|308
|2
|Genesee
|290
|0
|Greene
|305
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|0
|Herkimer
|289
|0
|Jefferson
|144
|0
|Lewis
|47
|0
|Livingston
|179
|1
|Madison
|432
|1
|Monroe
|5,297
|24
|Montgomery
|193
|0
|Nassau
|44,205
|43
|Niagara
|1,566
|10
|NYC
|231,841
|267
|Oneida
|2,242
|9
|Onondaga
|3,756
|13
|Ontario
|378
|5
|Orange
|11,328
|12
|Orleans
|304
|1
|Oswego
|281
|2
|Otsego
|124
|0
|Putnam
|1,473
|3
|Rensselaer
|813
|3
|Rockland
|14,118
|12
|Saratoga
|813
|5
|Schenectady
|1,172
|13
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|24
|0
|Seneca
|95
|0
|St. Lawrence
|265
|0
|Steuben
|309
|1
|Suffolk
|44,456
|56
|Sullivan
|1,495
|0
|Tioga
|204
|1
|Tompkins
|244
|0
|Ulster
|2,126
|11
|Warren
|315
|1
|Washington
|266
|2
|Wayne
|275
|3
|Westchester
|36,651
|30
|Wyoming
|121
|0
|Yates
|59
|0
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
