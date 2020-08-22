NYS reports record-low COVID-19 positive test rate Saturday

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo on Saturday announced record lows regarding several COVID-19 statistics, as New York continues to make progress in defeating the coronavirus.

“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests. New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York Tough—wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined. This thing isn’t over yet.”

Saturday’s data from the New York State Department of Health showed record lows regarding the state’s COVID-19 positive test rate (0.69%), the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 (483) and the number of patients in the ICU with the virus (116).

Although New York State’s COVID-19 data continues to trend in the right direction, four New Yorkers still lost their lives to the virus on Friday.

Below is a breakdown of where the deaths occurred:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Queens 1 Suffolk 1

The complete COVID-19 data provided by the state on Saturday is shown below:

Patient Hospitalization – 483 (-7)

Patients Newly Admitted – 75

Number ICU – 116 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)

Total Discharges – 74,553 (+68)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 25,282

Of the 94,849 test results reported to New York State Friday, 653, or 0.69%, were positive. It was the 15th consecutive day that New York’s positive rate was below 1%.

Central New York continues to beat the state’s average for positive test results, as only 0.5% of the test results reported in Central New York came back positive Friday.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.6% 0.7% 0.5% Central New York 0.3% 0.8% 0.5% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.3% 0.6% Long Island 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 0.7% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.8% 0.4% New York City 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 1.2% 0.2% 0.8% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.5% 0.5% Western New York 1.0% 1.6% 1.4%

Since the pandemic began, the State Health Department says there have been 429,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State. Of the 429,165 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,693 2 Allegany 84 0 Broome 1,227 16 Cattaraugus 178 4 Cayuga 166 2 Chautauqua 287 9 Chemung 194 1 Chenango 223 1 Clinton 141 5 Columbia 561 0 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 109 0 Dutchess 4,753 19 Erie 9,413 49 Essex 98 13 Franklin 56 0 Fulton 308 2 Genesee 290 0 Greene 305 1 Hamilton 12 0 Herkimer 289 0 Jefferson 144 0 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 179 1 Madison 432 1 Monroe 5,297 24 Montgomery 193 0 Nassau 44,205 43 Niagara 1,566 10 NYC 231,841 267 Oneida 2,242 9 Onondaga 3,756 13 Ontario 378 5 Orange 11,328 12 Orleans 304 1 Oswego 281 2 Otsego 124 0 Putnam 1,473 3 Rensselaer 813 3 Rockland 14,118 12 Saratoga 813 5 Schenectady 1,172 13 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 24 0 Seneca 95 0 St. Lawrence 265 0 Steuben 309 1 Suffolk 44,456 56 Sullivan 1,495 0 Tioga 204 1 Tompkins 244 0 Ulster 2,126 11 Warren 315 1 Washington 266 2 Wayne 275 3 Westchester 36,651 30 Wyoming 121 0 Yates 59 0

