NYS reports record number of COVID-19 test results in a single day; CNY infection less than 1%

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle against COVID-19 continues in New York State with many counties near New York City experiencing spikes, but Central New York’s infection rate remains low.

According to the New York State Health Department, only about 0.8% of the test results reported in Central New York Friday were positive. The statewide positive rate for Friday was 1.29%

A record number of test results, 134,267,  were reported to the State Health Department Friday, and 1,731 of those test results were positive.

If you eliminate the 20 zip codes with the highest COVID-19 positive rates from Friday, which are all downstate, the statewide positive rate is only 1.01%.

Tragically, six more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Friday. 

This pandemic is not over. We continue to closely monitor the data throughout the state, push our testing capacity to new highs and keep an especially close eye on the ZIP codes in hot spot areas, which represented 26 percent of yesterday’s cases despite being home to 6.7 of the population. We know that washing hands, socially distancing and wearing masks makes all the difference in our ability to tame this beast. So my message to New Yorkers is please stay vigilant and my message to local governments is do the enforcement. We can beat this thing if we work together and stay New York Tough.

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the State Health Department Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 647 (-1)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 99
  • Number ICU – 149 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 70 (+5)
  • Total Discharges – 77,004 (+88)
  • Deaths – 6
  • Total Deaths – 25,505

COVID-19 positive rate over the last three days for all ten New York regions:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.9%0.8%
Central New York1.0%0.7%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.7%1.0%0.6%
Long Island1.0%1.3%1.2%
Mid-Hudson2.8%2.6%2.3%
Mohawk Valley0.8%0.4%0.3%
New York City1.3%1.4%1.4%
North Country0.1%0.2%0.3%
Southern Tier1.0%1.1%1.5%
Western New York1.7%1.2%1.1%

Since the start of the pandemic, 463,360 New Yorkers have contracted COVID-19, according to the State Health Department. 

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,17522
Allegany1242
Broome1,896110
Cattaraugus30212
Cayuga2284
Chautauqua6117
Chemung65160
Chenango2592
Clinton1651
Columbia6051
Cortland2057
Delaware1402
Dutchess5,1694
Erie11,69760
Essex1701
Franklin682
Fulton3451
Genesee3426
Greene3406
Hamilton150
Herkimer3442
Jefferson1762
Lewis510
Livingston2101
Madison5032
Monroe6,18626
Montgomery2371
Nassau47,167133
Niagara1,8134
NYC245,885712
Oneida2,4686
Onondaga4,52834
Ontario4862
Orange12,36087
Orleans3371
Oswego5184
Otsego3440
Putnam1,6469
Rensselaer9376
Rockland15,973124
Saratoga1,0907
Schenectady1,4255
Schoharie861
Schuyler490
Seneca1100
St. Lawrence3332
Steuben52021
Suffolk46,770103
Sullivan1,6144
Tioga2643
Tompkins4386
Ulster2,30310
Warren40712
Washington3072
Wayne3321
Westchester38,43185
Wyoming1403
Yates650

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected