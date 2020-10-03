NYS reports record number of COVID-19 test results in a single day; CNY infection less than 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The battle against COVID-19 continues in New York State with many counties near New York City experiencing spikes, but Central New York’s infection rate remains low.

According to the New York State Health Department, only about 0.8% of the test results reported in Central New York Friday were positive. The statewide positive rate for Friday was 1.29%

A record number of test results, 134,267, were reported to the State Health Department Friday, and 1,731 of those test results were positive.

If you eliminate the 20 zip codes with the highest COVID-19 positive rates from Friday, which are all downstate, the statewide positive rate is only 1.01%.

Tragically, six more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus Friday.

This pandemic is not over. We continue to closely monitor the data throughout the state, push our testing capacity to new highs and keep an especially close eye on the ZIP codes in hot spot areas, which represented 26 percent of yesterday’s cases despite being home to 6.7 of the population. We know that washing hands, socially distancing and wearing masks makes all the difference in our ability to tame this beast. So my message to New Yorkers is please stay vigilant and my message to local governments is do the enforcement. We can beat this thing if we work together and stay New York Tough. Governor Andrew Cuomo

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the State Health Department Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization – 647 (-1)

– 647 (-1) Patients Newly Admitted – 99

– 99 Number ICU – 149 (+3)

– 149 (+3) Number ICU with Intubation – 70 (+5)

– 70 (+5) Total Discharges – 77,004 (+88)

– 77,004 (+88) Deaths – 6

– 6 Total Deaths – 25,505

COVID-19 positive rate over the last three days for all ten New York regions:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.9% 0.8% Central New York 1.0% 0.7% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.7% 1.0% 0.6% Long Island 1.0% 1.3% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 2.8% 2.6% 2.3% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 0.4% 0.3% New York City 1.3% 1.4% 1.4% North Country 0.1% 0.2% 0.3% Southern Tier 1.0% 1.1% 1.5% Western New York 1.7% 1.2% 1.1%

Since the start of the pandemic, 463,360 New Yorkers have contracted COVID-19, according to the State Health Department.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,175 22 Allegany 124 2 Broome 1,896 110 Cattaraugus 302 12 Cayuga 228 4 Chautauqua 611 7 Chemung 651 60 Chenango 259 2 Clinton 165 1 Columbia 605 1 Cortland 205 7 Delaware 140 2 Dutchess 5,169 4 Erie 11,697 60 Essex 170 1 Franklin 68 2 Fulton 345 1 Genesee 342 6 Greene 340 6 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 344 2 Jefferson 176 2 Lewis 51 0 Livingston 210 1 Madison 503 2 Monroe 6,186 26 Montgomery 237 1 Nassau 47,167 133 Niagara 1,813 4 NYC 245,885 712 Oneida 2,468 6 Onondaga 4,528 34 Ontario 486 2 Orange 12,360 87 Orleans 337 1 Oswego 518 4 Otsego 344 0 Putnam 1,646 9 Rensselaer 937 6 Rockland 15,973 124 Saratoga 1,090 7 Schenectady 1,425 5 Schoharie 86 1 Schuyler 49 0 Seneca 110 0 St. Lawrence 333 2 Steuben 520 21 Suffolk 46,770 103 Sullivan 1,614 4 Tioga 264 3 Tompkins 438 6 Ulster 2,303 10 Warren 407 12 Washington 307 2 Wayne 332 1 Westchester 38,431 85 Wyoming 140 3 Yates 65 0

