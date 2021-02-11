NYS sees lowest COVID positivity rate since late November

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Registered Nurse Rita Alba gives a patient the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Across New York State, the COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.54 percent. That’s the lowest it’s been since November 25.

In addition to that, the number of people hospitalized with the virus is down to 7,342. That’s the lowest number since the day after Christmas.

Here is the rest of the data for Wednesday, Feb. 10:

  • Test Results Reported – 285,499
  • Total Positive – 10,099
  • Percent Positive – 3.54%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.16%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,342 (-251)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -625
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 819
  • Hospital Counties – 57
  • Number ICU – 1,402 (-21)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 941 (-14)
  • Total Discharges – 135,657 (+915)
  • Deaths – 122
  • Total Deaths – 36,743

Regional hospital bed capacities:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region3020.03%28%
Central New York1590.02%31%
Finger Lakes3450.03%39%
Long Island1,2920.05%30%
Mid-Hudson8080.03%42%
Mohawk Valley1410.03%30%
New York City3,6870.04%30%
North Country750.02%52%
Southern Tier1990.03%44%
Western New York3340.02%34%
Statewide7,3420.04%33%

7-Day average positive test results:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region3.40%3.32%3.03%
Central New York1.87%1.85%1.79%
Finger Lakes2.91%2.82%2.66%
Long Island5.36%5.29%5.17%
Mid-Hudson5.34%5.28%5.06%
Mohawk Valley3.15%2.88%2.57%
New York City5.13%5.08%4.95%
North Country4.79%4.45%4.24%
Southern Tier1.22%1.15%1.02%
Western New York4.16%4.04%3.51%
Statewide4.38%4.31%4.16%

How many people tested positive in each county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany19,74893
Allegany2,72111
Broome13,53275
Cattaraugus4,07529
Cayuga5,09420
Chautauqua6,94031
Chemung6,24015
Chenango2,28519
Clinton3,10377
Columbia3,17816
Cortland2,98130
Delaware1,32120
Dutchess20,477129
Erie60,736388
Essex1,2025
Franklin1,75329
Fulton2,91733
Genesee4,15916
Greene2,49314
Hamilton2610
Herkimer4,4019
Jefferson4,35232
Lewis1,89113
Livingston3,27830
Madison3,65714
Monroe50,080205
Montgomery2,90615
Nassau137,196919
Niagara14,55790
NYC645,2105,193
Oneida19,03150
Onondaga31,167113
Ontario5,44628
Orange34,057148
Orleans2,3369
Oswego5,71022
Otsego2,13214
Putnam7,74647
Rensselaer8,45952
Rockland36,247186
Saratoga11,21244
Schenectady10,32037
Schoharie1,0892
Schuyler8377
Seneca1,4727
St. Lawrence4,83336
Steuben5,30318
Suffolk151,793828
Sullivan4,44420
Tioga2,6319
Tompkins3,27427
Ulster9,34569
Warren2,65424
Washington2,11016
Wayne4,27322
Westchester99,984675
Wyoming2,64317
Yates9942
Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx8
Broome1
Cayuga1
Chautauqua2
Dutchess3
Erie6
Fulton1
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Kings22
Manhattan9
Monroe6
Montgomery1
Nassau9
Niagara2
Oneida5
Onondaga1
Orange1
Otsego1
Queens14
Richmond1
Rockland2
Saratoga1
Schenectady2
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk11
Washington3
Westchester6

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected