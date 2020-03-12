OCC moves to distance learning following spring break

Onondaga, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Onondaga Community College joined a growing list of private and public colleges Thursday to switch to distance learning technology to fight the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Spring break begins Monday, March 16.

Classes will resume with distance learning on March 23.

School officials have tentatively set April 13 as the date for the return of face to face classes, if officials determine it is permissible and advisable.

The college stressed a final decision will be made a week before that based on guidance from SUNY officials and the health department.

The college campus will remain open and all staff will report for work.

Residence hall students will be allowed back in their dorms on March 22, and disinfectant will be available in each living area.

Students using the library computers will be separated by six foot buffers.