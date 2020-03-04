Officials in Oswego County hold press conference on COVID-19 preparations

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officials in Oswego County gathered on Wednesday for a press conference to discuss how the county is preparing for the coronavirus. Attending the press conference were:
- Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow
- Oswego Emergency Management Director Randy Griffin
- Diane Oldenburg, Oswego County Department of Health Senior Public Health Educator
- Dr. Duane Tull, Chief Medical Officer for Oswego Health
- Terri Hammill, Director of Infection Prevention & Environmental Services for Oswego Health
Mayor Barlow said they “want county 911 to get more specific information on calls to make sure what EMS and firefighters are walking into.”
Mayor Barlow also mentioned that the City of Oswego has amended his sick leave policy, to ensure that if an employee has coronavirus, they will not be charged with sick time while they are under quarantine.
One person has been tested for coronavirus in Oswego, but they tested negative for coronavirus, but did have the flu.
The Oswego County Health Department has set up a website to answer questions about COVID-19.
