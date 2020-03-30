(WSYR-TV) — As extended coronavirus lockdowns hang over the world, oil prices continue to drop to lows that haven’t been seen in close to two decades.
This comes at the same time as the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia continues.
The global oil benchmark is down 8.6 percent, while U.S. oil is down 5.8 percent, falling under $20 a barrel as of Monday morning.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: Answering your COVID-19 questions
- Mercedes working with London university to design breathing aid to replace ventilator need
- Amazon workers in Staten Island walk out after COVID-19 case confirmed last week
- Oil prices drop to lows that haven’t been seen in close to 2 decades
- Prince Charles finishes mandated 7-day isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App