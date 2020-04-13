Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Oil production being cut due to lack of demand from COVID-19 pandemic

The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(WSYR-TV) — The world’s biggest energy producers are ending a brutal price war.

OPEC and its allies have agreed to cut oil production by nearly 10 million barrels a day, which will be the largest amount ever.

The deal comes after weeks of Russia and Saudi Arabia driving oil prices down to their lowest in more than 18 years.

The price drop is due to people driving less because of the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

On Sunday, the two leaders and President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction on the agreement.

