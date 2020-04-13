Oil production being cut due to lack of demand from COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — The world’s biggest energy producers are ending a brutal price war.
OPEC and its allies have agreed to cut oil production by nearly 10 million barrels a day, which will be the largest amount ever.
The deal comes after weeks of Russia and Saudi Arabia driving oil prices down to their lowest in more than 18 years.
The price drop is due to people driving less because of the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.
On Sunday, the two leaders and President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction on the agreement.
