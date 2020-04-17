Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

On My Team16 donates meals to nurses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s On My Team16 is giving thanks to pediatric nurses and staff. The organization teamed up with Chick-Fil-A to donate 60 meals to Upstate University Hospital.

Along with meals, they also dropped off 35 laundry bins for staff to use, as they now have to do laundry for families to prevent cross-contamination.

On My Team16 says they plan to drop off more meals in may to mark National Nurses Day.

Stay Connected